Tupelo CVB anticipating busy start to year

TUPELO – After a record-breaking fiscal year, the Tupelo Convention & Visitors Bureau looks to jump out of the blocks quickly in 2017 with at least a dozen events in the city the first couple of months that will bring thousands of visitors.

“We start off with a bang and it really doesn’t taper off,” said Neal McCoy, the CVB’s executive director.

The Tupelo Furniture Market will kick things off next week with its Winter Market Jan. 5-8. Formerly the Spring Market, officials moved the furniture trade show about a month earlier to accommodate a changing demographic.

Hundreds, if not thousands of retailers and buyers typically flood in for the market, and TFM officials said Tuesday that preregistration for the Winter Market is some 50 percent higher than the Fall Market in August.

Overlapping the last three days of the market will be the Elvis Presley birthday weekend at the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.

A three-day meeting of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority takes place Jan. 20-22 at the BancorpSouth Arena with some 300 attendees, while theVFW Mid-Winter Conference is expected to bring 350 people to the Summit Center.

“We’re excited about the calendar turning over in what is typically a slow time,” McCoy said. “It gives us a shot in the arm with the change in the dates of the furniture market.

“With it starting the first week of January, typically it takes longer to get people on the road traveling, and because we’re a business-travel community, it’s usually a little slower to get everything started. But with the market moved up, it’s not going to be slow getting started.”

February gets started with the Mississippi Arts Commission Whole Schools Conference, which will bring 165 people.

TheWhole Schools Conference had been held in Meridian, but with it moving to Tupelo, the city gets a chance to host additional visitors who also will tour the Tupelo Public School District.

“It’s a chance to showcase our school district to other districts from across the state.”

The Beta Club, which had been having its state convention in Tupelo the past few years, left a hole in the calendar, but it will be filled by the Mississippi Technology Student Association. That meeting will bring some 1,100 attendees at the end of March.

“We get off to a quick start in January, and then that rolls into March with youth sports tournaments and festivals and events,” McCoy said.

The Tupelo CVB brought in more than $4.23 million from its 2 percent tourism tax on hotels and restaurants. That was a 5.6 percent increase from the previous year’s tax receipts.

The tail end of this year has slowed somewhat compared to the record-breaking period of last fall, but McCoy said this year’s figures are within 1 to 2 percent.

Later this year, the 40th anniversary of Presley’s death will be remembered at the birthplace.

The CVB expects a large gathering for that event, as well as in the weeks leading up to it.

“We typically see a spike just because it’s an incremental year of five of his death,” McCoy said. “We know at least one group of 200 that’s will be coming to Tupelo for two nights, and we usually don’t get that.”

dennis.seid@journalinc.com

Twitter: @dennisseid