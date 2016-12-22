Businesses donate more bicycles

By William Moore

VERONA – A Verona policeman’s effort to give bikes to less-fortunate children grew Wednesday.

Officer Jermandy Jackson hosted a party Tuesday at the Verona Fire Department for around 30 children and gave away six bicycles.

“The story struck a chord for me,” said Tupelo accountant Scott Fleming, referencing a story in Wednesday’s Daily Journal of the giveaway. “I have always believed police work better when the community trusts them.

“I thought it was great that he was making a difference in some of the children’s lives, but thought how terrible for all the kids who walked away without a bike.”

So Fleming and the other employees at Byrne Zizzi CPA pooled their money and headed to Academy Sports to buy 12 more bikes. Academy gave them a 10 percent discount, allowing them to purchase two more. When the employees at Outback Steak House found out, they donated another five.

“It just made my day when I talked to (Fleming) this morning,” Jackson said. “I hated that some kids were left out of the bike giveaway. These donated bikes will make a difference in these children’s lives. One family has four boys and is going through a hard time. Those kids might not get anything for Christmas, but they will get bikes.”

Jackson said he plans on giving away the bikes Friday afternoon. If anyone else wants to donate, he is sure he can locate a child who needs a new bicycle.

“My grandmother always told me it was better to give than receive and I am trying to show that to these children,” Jackson said. “If God has blessed you, you should give.”

Anyone wanting to make a donation can call the Verona Police Department at 566-2211.

