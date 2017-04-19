Butterbean uses soft opening for fundraiser

By Ginna Parsons

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A new biscuit and coffee shop named Butterbean used its soft opening Tuesday as a fundraiser for an employee.

Jordan Malone lost the home he shared with family on Desoto Drive in Tupelo to a fire late Saturday night.

“We’re family-based here,” said David Leathers, chef/owner of Forklift, where Malone is a server. Butterbean, located in the same building, is a sister business to Forklift.

“Jordan missed a couple of days of work and they lost everything in the house fire,” Leathers said. “We decided to do a soft opening and just have all the donations for biscuits and coffee go to them.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, $500 had been dropped into a tip jar at Butterbean for Malone.

Leathers said Butterbean will officially open in early- to mid-May and the hours will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It’s located at 1103 W. Jackson St.

“Everybody asks why the name Butterbean,” Leathers said. “We tell them, ‘Well, butter as in biscuits and bean as in coffee.’”

The emphasis of the shop is biscuits – old-fashioned Southern biscuits that are crispy on the outside and pillowy on the inside.

“Just biscuits – biscuits and coffee. Amazing coffee to wash down amazing biscuits,” he said.

The menu will consist of plain buttermilk biscuits to which customers can add protein, such as fried chicken, smoked pork sausage, fried bologna, pimiento cheese or a farm-fresh egg, and fixings, such as cantaloupe preserves, tomato onion jam, sweet potato butter, milk gravy or hoop cheese. There will also be assorted sweets on specific days, like muffins and cinnamon rolls.

“I can really see this place taking off with regulars,” Leathers said. “I don’t want another Forklift, but I can definitely see more Butterbeans.”