Calhoun County resident arrested on counterfeit goods charge

Daily Journal

JACKSON – The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office arrested a Bruce man and charged him with possession of counterfeit goods with the intent to sell.

Henry Davis, 49, was recently arrested following a joint investigation involving the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division and the Pontotoc Police Department. A tip from a concerned citizen led authorities to Davis.

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, the investigation uncovered that Davis was allegedly selling counterfeit textile goods within the city limits of Pontotoc. Several different types of counterfeit goods, including NFL hats, jerseys, purses and wallets were also seized during his arrest.

If convicted, Davis faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines.