Calhoun County School officials face charges

By Emma Kent

Daily Journal

BRUCE – Three Calhoun County school district educators are being charged for failing to report alleged inappropriate contact between a teacher and a student.

According to Bruce Police Chief Stan Evans, Bruce High School teacher and coach Loray Jordan, Jr., was charged on April 21 with touching an eighth-grade female student inappropriately.

Now, Calhoun County superintendent Mike Moore, Bruce High School principal Michael Gillespie and Bruce High School teacher Heather Nix are all being charged with failure to report the incident.

The three are expected to appear for a probable cause hearing in the next few weeks.

Evans said Jordan waived his right to a probable cause hearing, and his case is now scheduled to go before a grand jury.