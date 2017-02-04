Campaign finance reports go digital

By Zachary Oren Smith

Mississippi Today

JACKSON – Searchable annual campaign finance reports for statewide officials became accessible online to the public for the first time this week on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website.

The portal has been one of the election reform projects that Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann has been working to implement.

Hosemann explained that though 73 candidates signed up to use the online filing system, candidates can use any method – including paper filing – to report because there is no requirement at this time for digital filing. He noted that learning the digital system requires some training.

“Everyone has had to file up to this point. If you go look up Hob Bryan or whomever, you can see his form,” Hosemann said. “What we’re increasing here is the ability to search it electronically. The problem isn’t that it’s not there. What this does it make it so you can access it more quickly.”

Candidates previously filed their campaign finance reports using a printed form. Those forms were then uploaded to the Secretary of State’s website.

However, those documents could not be searched electronically and users confronted obstacles ranging from chicken-scratch handwriting to the inability to electronically search for specific contributors across various candidates.

Hosemann said he hopes with this new system candidates will file their records online, and the public will be able to see who donated what to their campaigns. By increasing access and the ability to search records electronically, Hosemann said, he is hoping to increase government accountability.

If implemented across the state, campaign finance records would then be able to be searched by candidate, committee, office, contribution and expenditure.

For example, if a search is done in the “Committee” tab for Hosemann, the result that comes up will be “Friends of Delbert Hosemann.”

After clicking on the result, a user can see the date that he filed his annual report and can view the report itself.

Because the document is searchable, the public can type in “PAC” to see the names and amounts that various political action committee’s donated to his campaign.

The increased search function allows the public to understand where money is coming from and what it is being spent on, Hosemann noted.

“The information is more complete, more accurate, and more legible this year then I’ve seen in past years. We’re making headway on clearing some of this (campaign finance) log jam,” Hosemann said. “I’d like to see it mandatory after the 2020 election.”

The Brennan Center at New York University Law School, which develops policies to try and limit the amount of money that is involved in elections places finance record transparency among their largest goals.

“Transparency is necessary to empower voters to hold elected officials accountable,” the Center wrote a release on their website.

“It will work well for the ones that used it,” Hosemann said. “And that gives us some practice for when we have campaign finance reform and I think we will this year. We will be situated to take it on.”

Later in the week, the Secretary of State’s office published the names of all candidates for statewide or legislative offices who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report.

The reports were due at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The reports provide information to the public about from whom candidates are receiving funds, whether individuals or political action committees. The reports also help ensure that candidates are operating within campaign financing limits set by law.

The statute provides a nine-day grace period following the January 31 filing deadline. After that, a civil penalty is assessed for $50 per day until the report is filed with a max penalty of $500. After 20 days, the Attorney General is notified and required to prosecute. After 120 days, the Attorney General is notified a second time to compel payment.

Candidates who haven’t filed

The following candidates had not filed the reports according to a press release sent from the Secretary of State’s office:

Aaron L. Loden, Democratic candidate for District 21 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Addie Lee Green, Democratic Candidate for Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture (2015)

Allen Burks, Democratic candidate for District 85 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Arqullas Coleman, Democratic candidate for District 65 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Arrick R. Rice, Democratic candidate for District 55 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Austin Howell, Democratic candidate for District 107 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Barry Strevel, Republican candidate for District 7 in the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Ben Winston, special election candidate for District 106 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Bill Gavin, special election nonpartisan candidate for District 17 of the Mississippi Senate (2014)

Billy Joe Ladner, Democratic candidate for District 93 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Bobby Moak, chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party

Brad Mayo, former Republican member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 12

Brian Pearse, Democratic candidate for District 121 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Charles Penson, Democratic candidate for District 17 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Christopher Thomas, Sr., Republican candidate for District 9 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Corinthian Sanders, Democratic candidate for District 72 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Cristen Hemmins, Democratic candidate for District 9 in the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Cynthia Blockett, special election nonpartisan candidate for District 29 for the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Dalerick Wesley, nonpartisan candidate for District 29 in the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Danny Woods, Democratic candidate for Northern District Transportation Commissioner (2015)

Darryl R. Johnson, Sr., special election nonpartisan candidate for District 29 for the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Daryl L. Porter, Jr., special election nonpartisan candidate for District 29 for the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Dorothy Baker Hines, independent candidate for District 42 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Elvis E. Colenberg, Sr., Democratic candidate for District 36 of the Mississippi State Senate (2015)

Eugene Crosby, Democratic candidate for District 42 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Ferr Smith, former Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 27

Gregory Harris, Democratic candidate for District 38 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Harold D. Harris, Democratic candidate for District 25 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Henry Knox, special election nonpartisan candidate for District 29 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Hunter Dawkins, Democratic candidate for District 121 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

James “Jimmy” S. Edwards, Jr., Democratic candidate District 11 Mississippi Senate (2015)

James Perry, Republican candidate for District 70 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Jeffery Harness, Democratic candidate for District 36 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Joe Warren, former Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 90

Rep. John Faulkner, D-Holly Springs

John Mosley, Republican candidate for Commissioner of Insurance (2015)

Joseph C. Thomas, Sr., Democratic candidate for District 22 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Joshua Hardy, Libertarian candidate for District 109 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Sen. Juan Barnett, D-Forrest

Katherine DeCoito, Republican candidate for District 49 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Kay Sim, Democratic candidate for District 111 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Keith K. Jackson, Democratic candidate for District 32 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Kenneth Wayne Jones, former Democratic member of the Mississippi Senate representing District 21

Kimberly L. Campbell, Mississippi State Director of American Association of Retired Persons (AARP)

Lane B. Reed, Republican candidate for District 37 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Larry D. Davis, special election candidate for District 106 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Leavern Guy, Democratic candidate for District 108 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Linda Whittington, former Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 34

Lisa Benderman Wigginton, Democratic candidate for District 1 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Lynn Posey, former Mississippi Public Service Commissioner

Machelle Shelby Kyles, Democratic candidate for District 63 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Marilyn Young, Democratic candidate for District 9 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Mary H. Coleman, former Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 65

Melanie Sojourner, former Republican member of the Mississippi Senate representing District 37

Michael Cathey, Democratic candidate for District 11 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Paul Millsaps, Democratic candidate for District 43 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Ponto Ronnie Downing, Republican candidate for District 27 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Reecy Lathan Dickson, former Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 42

Ric McCluskey, Republican candidate for District 102 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Rob Goudy, Republican candidate for District 24 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Rogena Mitchell, Republican candidate for District 47 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Ron Swindall, Special election candidate for District 89 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Ron Williams, Libertarian candidate for Lieutenant Governor (2015)

Stephen Thompson, Democratic candidate for District 26 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Synarus Green, special election nonpartisan candidate for District 72 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2016)

Tammy Cotton, Democratic candidate for District 70 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

Tim Johnson, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor (2015)

Tommy Taylor, former Republican member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 28

Trey W. Chinn, Democratic candidate for District 34 of the Mississippi Senate (2015)

Wallace Pogue, Democratic candidate for District 78 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

William “Bo” Miller, Democratic candidate for District 20 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

William Bond Compton, Jr., Democratic candidate for District 83 of the Mississippi House of Representatives (2015)

William F. “Will” Longwitz, former judge on the Madison County Court

Late filers

The following individuals filed their annual reports after the deadline:

Sen. Albert Butler, D-Port Gibson

Blaine “Bo” Eaton, former Democratic member of the Mississippi House of Representatives representing District 79

Rep. Bryant W. Clark, D-Pickens

Rep. David Baria, D-Bay St. Louis

Sen. Eugene S. “Buck” Clarke, R-Hollandale

John Weddle, candidate for District Attorney for District 1

Rep. Lester E. “Bubba” Carpenter, R-Burnsville

Rep. Rufus E. “Pete” Straughter, D-Belzoni

Rep. Shane Aguirre, R-Tupelo

Rep. Tyrone Ellis, D-Starkville

Sen. Willie L. Simmons, D-Cleveland

Candidate information sourced from Ballotpedia database.