Campus shooting investigation continues; alert system not deployed during incident

By William Moore

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – An investigation continues into a shooting that occurred last week on the Northeast Mississippi Community College campus in Booneville that sent one student to the hospital with a gunshot injury.

Multiple shots were fired around 11 p.m. on Aug. 25 near the intersection of Jefferson Street and Ellis Avenue. Jogger and NEMCC student Cameron Beard was struck once in the right leg as he tried to hide behind a tree. No one has been arrested or charged in connection with the incident.

Despite the shooting taking place on campus, school officials apparently did not alert students of the incident through its dedicated alert system.

Four current or former NEMCC students have confirmed the school did not use its Tiger Alert system following the shooting. Tiger Alert uses text messages, emails and automated phone calls to rapidly alert students and staff during emergencies.

Northeast President Ricky G. Ford said a new Tiger Alert system was in the process of being integrated last week and was not completely operational and therefore not deployed.

While the Tiger Alert system was not used after the shooting, students confirmed that school officials sent out a test notification on Wednesday.

Tony Finch, vice president of public information for Northeast, would not comment on the test.

Mississippi State University used its Maroon Alert system twice during the 2015 fall semester. In neither case were shots fired on campus. Officials used a series of alerts to keep students and staff updated and to dispel rumors running rampant on social media.

Beard said he and a friend were jogging north along Jefferson Street around 11 p.m. As they approached Ellis Avenue, someone fired multiple shots.

“When he started shooting, we turned around and tried to get behind trees,” Beard said. “That’s when I got hit in the calf. When we turned around, he was gone.”

He had surgery the following morning in Tupelo to remove the bullet. Beard then carried the bullet, which is reportedly a .22-caliber, to campus police and turned it over, according to his grandfather J.T. Beard.

Neither Ford nor Finch would say whether or not a weapon was recovered.

“Some pieces of evidence, including items found in the area of the incident, have been sent to the state crime lab,” Finch said in a phone interview Thursday morning.

In a statement released Thursday, Ford said no further comments would be given “until new evidence in the case is collected and confirmed.”

Northeast officials have offered few details about the shooting or the investigation.

An Aug. 26 press release only described the shooter as male.

Campus Police Chief Randy Baxter said Thursday there was no plan to release a description of the shooter to ask for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

“We’re not going to release anything at this time,” Baxter said. “Nothing has changed. It’s still an ongoing investigation.”

Following the incident, the Booneville Police Department and the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department were called in to assist.

A man, initially described as a person of interest, was arrested just after the shooting in the vicinity of the incident on unrelated charges.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said that man was released on bond from the Prentiss County Jail.

william.moore@journalinc.com