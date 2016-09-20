Capitol View webcast: Dickie Scruggs talks education

Former trial lawyer Richard “Dickie” Scruggs, who served six years in prison on a bribery conviction, has found a new purpose. On Monday, he spoke at the Mississippi State Stennis Institute Capitol Press Corps luncheon about Second Chance Mississippi, an initiative he formed to address Mississippi’s school dropout problem. Bobby Harrison discusses Scruggs’ talk, plus he has an update on state revenue growth.
