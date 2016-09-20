Capitol View webcast: Dickie Scruggs talks education

Former trial lawyer Richard “Dickie” Scruggs, who served six years in prison on a bribery conviction, has found a new purpose. On Monday, he spoke at the Mississippi State Stennis Institute Capitol Press Corps luncheon about Second Chance Mississippi, an initiative he formed to address Mississippi’s school dropout problem. Bobby Harrison discusses Scruggs’ talk, plus he has an update on state revenue growth.

    It’s not “former trial lawyer”. It’s disbarred, disgraced, and felon ex trial lawyer. He didn’t simply retire… he was imprisoned for doing what probably got him rich in the first place.

    Now he magically found a calling in education. I’m assuming there is a non-profit that needs a new highly paid director that has been started or will be forthcoming? But he needs donations and grants right? Not using his millions. Ooooohh nooo.

    Ask Patty Brumfield about new money streams from recently filed education non profits. It’s always about getting other people’s money.