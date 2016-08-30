Capitol View webcast: The Medicaid question

The legislative “working groups” formed to look at the state’s spending and tax policies had their first meetings last week. Bobby Harrison recaps those meetings, which included plenty of talk about the state’s Medicaid problem. Bobby has two stories this week dealing with Medicaid growth and costs associated with expanding the program in Mississippi.
