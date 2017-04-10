Capitol View webcast: Revenue collections up in March

Mississippi finally got some good news on revenue collections in March, as they were up 12.5 percent over projections. That breaks a negative trend – for now. On this episode of Capitol View, Bobby Harrison examines the numbers, plus he look at use tax collections and government buildings named after area legislators.
