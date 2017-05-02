Capitol View webcast: Special session set; Health Department streamlining

Last week, Gov. Phil Bryant set the date for the start of a Legislative special session: June 5. The main reason for the session is to pass budget bills for a handful of state agencies, but other issues might find their way onto the agenda. Bobby Harrison offers his thoughts on that, plus he looks at the Department of Health’s intention to streamline operations.
- News
- Sports
College
More In Sports
- Business
- Lifestyle
More In Lifestyle
- Opinion
More In Opinion
- Records
- Obituaries
- Blogs
- Subscriptions
Begin a Subscription
Manage Your Subscription
- Videos
- Podcasts
Click here to leave a comment!