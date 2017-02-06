Capitol View webcast: Tackling the lottery question

The issue of a state lottery isn’t going away, with Rep. Steve Holland pushing forward legislation regarding it. On this episode, Capitol Bureau Chief Bobby Harrison examines the lottery question, plus he has updates on Amazon and the internet tax, and on EdBuild.

