UPDATE: Car runs into building, driver dies

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Tupelo police are investigating a one-car wreck where the driver died and the vehicle ended up inside an unoccupied building.

The driver, Prince Oneal Williams, was headed north on Franklin Street beside the BancorpSouth Arena. He failed to make the left turn around the coliseum, instead driving through an alley and into the side of the Beacon Loan building at 231 Franklin St. around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“There was nobody in that side of the building at the time,” said Tupelo Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “The driver, who was the only person in the car, was banged up pretty bad and taken to the hospital.”

Williams was later pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Center, but Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said it was not from injuries from the wreck.

“I believe he had a natural health event that caused his death and led to the wreck,” said Green.

Tupelo police and fire personnel responded to the scene. The incident is still under investigation.