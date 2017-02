Posted on by in News

Chili’s seeking

musicians for ad

A casting agency will be in town Saturday looking for people who perform “strange” instruments.

Charles “Wsir” Johnson said “strange” could include a little kid playing a big saxophone.

The agency will set up shop 11 a.m. Saturday at the old Bogart’s at the Ramada Inn in Tupelo. They’ll be looking for people to appear in a future Chili’s restaurant advertisement.

For information, call Johnson at (662) 841-2347.