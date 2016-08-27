Center offers options for medically complex children

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – The brightly painted rooms full of toys inside the new Pediatric Health Choices center would fit in at any preschool or day care.

But the children who will soon fill the rooms on Pegram Drive are medically fragile and need more care than a day care or school can provide. The prescribed pediatric extended care center is designed to support children who would otherwise have to live in the hospital or rely on home health and private duty nursing at home. The children will come to the center during the day and stay with their families at night, creating a more normal life.

“We’re like a hospital, but with better toys,” said Deborah Fraze, vice president of Pediatric Health Choices, which operates 20 other prescribed pediatric extended care centers in five states.

Courtney Mullins of Tupelo anticipates her 19-month-old son Carter will be among the first children to benefit from the center. Regular day care isn’t an option for Carter, who was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus. Carter needs catheter changes every three hours because of issues with his bladder.

“It will allow him to be with other kids,” said Mullins, who has been home full-time since January caring for her son. “It means a lot to me.”

The Tupelo Pediatric Health Choices center, located in the space previously occupied by Reach Center for the Blind, has passed all of its inspections without deficiencies and is awaiting its Medicaid provider number, said Registered Nurse Lorie Graves, who oversees regional business development Pediatric Health Choices. She expects the center will start caring for children in September. The center is open to any medically complex child up to age 20 and is fully covered by Medicaid. The center is licensed to care for 35 children, but has the capacity to increase up to 40.

“Anyone can refer to us,” Graves said. “But all the services are physician prescribed.”

Pediatric Health Choices has been able to come to Mississippi because the state Legislature created a provision for the services under Medicaid. The bill passed the state Senate and House with near unanimous support, said state Rep. Steve Holland, D-Plantersville, who was one of several legislators on hand for a Thursday open house event. A team effort with the Mississippi State Department of Health and Division of Medicaid created the framework for the centers to exist.

“We created a sound program that now gives these kids a new chance for a fuller life. I am proud to have helped,” Holland said.

Pediatric Health Choices opened its Flowood location earlier this year, and already they have 21 children receiving services and another 14 in the process of being evaluated. The company has plans for two more centers in Mississippi, likely in the Hattiesburg and Biloxi areas.

“Physicians in Jackson have already asked for a second center (in the Jackson metro area) because the need is so great,” said Graves, who serves as the administrator for the Flowood program.

At the center, children will be able to receive nursing, respiratory care, infusion, medication/treatment and other services. They also will be able to participate in age appropriate developmental and educational activities in a medically-safe and socially appropriate environment.

Physical, occupational and speech therapy services are provided as needed through a services Pediatric Choices contracts with or by home health agencies that the families have established a relationship with, Graves said. The center has an agreement with the Mississippi Department of Education so teachers can come in to the center to teach older children.

michaela.morris@journalinc.com