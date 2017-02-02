Change of mind in House could put internet tax bill in jeopardy

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – A bill that would mandate internet companies to collect and remit to the state revenue from Mississippi’s 7 percent tax on most retail items could be in jeopardy.

The Mississippi House reversed course Thursday and refused to table a motion to reconsider to allow the bill to be transferred to the Senate.

The House approved the legislation Wednesday by a comfortable 79-38 margin. But it was held on a motion to reconsider, which must be tabled before the bill can be released. The effort to table the motion to reconsider Thursday by the legislative leadership was surprisingly defeated with 45 members voting to table the motion and 68 voting not to.

Those voting not to release the bill included both conservative Republicans and many Democrats. Many of the Republicans said they view the legislation as a new tax and they oppose all tax increases. Many of the Democrats say they oppose the tax that will impact average Mississippians at a time when there have been multiple tax cuts for businesses.

“We have given hundreds of millions in tax breaks for big corporations,” said Rep. Tom Miles, D-Forest. “Why do we want to put a tax on the working men and women of the state?”

The leadership must dispose of the motion to reconsider by Feb. 13 or the legislation will die.

House Ways and Means Vice Chair Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, argued the legislation does not impose a new tax.

Current law requires that people who purchase items online or through other remote venues, such as catalog sales or on television networks, for instance, pay the 7 percent use tax on the purchase if the retailer does not collect it.

Under current law the tax is difficult to collect. But Lamar said it is “criminal tax evasion” that people are not paying the tax when they file their state income tax returns.

Through the years many online retailers and other remote retailers have not collected the tax because of a 1992 U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying states could not force retailers to collect the tax if the business does not have a “brick and mortar” presence in the state.

Various efforts are being made to force the Supreme Court to revisit the issue by passing laws requiring them to collect the tax. In addition, online retail giant Amazon has agreed to start collecting the tax this month in Mississippi. It is also collecting the tax in other states.

Mississippi Tax Commission Chairman Herb Frierson said the hope is that other online retailers will follow Amazon’s lead. Lamar said the legislation would help that effort.

bobby.harrison@journalinc.com

Twitter: @BobbyHarrison9