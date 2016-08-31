Chickasaw County cemetery vandalized

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

VAN VLEET – The vandalism of tombstones in Asbury Cemetery has both law enforcement and the community shaking their heads.

The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the person or persons responsible for breaking and tipping over approximately 13 tombstones at Asbury Cemetery sometime between Aug. 16 and 23.

“The thing about vandalism is it doesn’t make any sense,” said Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers. “Nobody profits from vandalism, especially this kind of damage to a little private cemetery.”

Meyers said anyone with any information on the incident should contact the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department at 456-9411, call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-773-8477.

“Someone really had to work to break those tombstones and tip them over,” said Meyers. “The taller tombstones had pipes inside to keep them together. It looks like someone took something heavy and used it to break some of the markers.”

And Meyers said the crime is being taken very seriously.

“Since some of the tombstones were Confederate soldiers, we have contacted federal authorities,” said Meyers. “When we catch these folks, they may be charged with a federal crime.”

Vandalism is often legally defined as malicious mischief, and there are special provisions for cemeteries, churches and buildings with historical significance. If the damage is valued under $500, the crime is a misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to one year in jail and $1,000 in fines. If the damage is more than $500, it is a felony and is punishable with up to five years in prison and fines reaching $10,000.

Meyers said he does believe they will catch the culprits.

“If it was someone local, we’ll probably hear about it,” he said. “We are urging anyone who saw anyone, hears anything or who saw a vehicle in the vicinity about the time of the crime to call us.”

Van Vleet resident Ruth “Chick” Carter said the cemetery association works hard to keep the cemetery mowed, neat and clean.

“We had something like this happen about 25 years ago and they finally caught that person and made them apologize and pay restitution,” said Carter. “I don’t know what would make someone do something like this.”

Carter said some of the markers were old sandstone headstones. She said no one makes them anymore.

“There is nothing we can do to fix them,” said Carter. “We can repair the others, but they won’t be right. This damage is permanent.”

Carter said many mistake the Asbury Cemetery with Witch Dance on the Natchez Trace.

“The place on the Trace is not the right place either,” said Carter. “Witch Dance is about three miles from here at the base of three hills.”

Meyers said people used to respect churches and cemeteries.

“We used to never hear of someone breaking into a church or messing with a cemetery,” said Meyers. “Folks around here were just raised to respect those kinds of things.”

A cemetery in Biloxi saw more than 75 tombstones vandalized in 2015. Green Lawn Cemetery in Franklin, Alabama, saw two juveniles joy-ride in a dump truck through that cemetery in 2014, damaging dozens of tombstones. In 2013 a Corinth man and three women were charged with stealing thousands of dollars of floral arrangements from cemeteries in Alcorn County.