Chickasaw man arrested on drug charge

Chickasaw Journal

A traffic stop has resulted in the arrest of a local man on a drug charge.

On Tuesday, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agents and deputies with the Chickasaw County Sheriff Department made a traffic stop of Gary Sullivan on County Road 413 in Chickasaw County.

Deputies allegedly recovered methamphetamine (ICE) from Sullivan, 29. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

Sullivan was taken to the Chickasaw County Jail for booking and to await arraignment and the setting of bond.