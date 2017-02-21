Chickasaw man injured in Shannon wreck

Daily Journal

SHANNON – A two-vehicle wreck near the Tupelo-Lee Industrial Park South sent a Chickasaw County man to the hospital.

The man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed south on Highway 145 in front of Air Cap Industries when it collided with the rear end of a Milan Trucking 18-wheeler that had slowed to turn right into the Air Cap parking lot.

The SUV swerved, hitting the left rear of the trailer and shearing off the right side of the Chevy, which came to a rest midway down the side of the trailer. The driver, whose name and condition have not been released, was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center.