Chickasaw man injured in Shannon wreck

Posted on by in Crime & Law Enforcement, News
Thomas Wells | Buy at photos.djournal.com An SUV is completely destroyed following an accident with a tractor trailer on US 145 South in Shannon on Tuesday afternoon.

Thomas Wells | Buy at photos.djournal.com
An SUV is completely destroyed following an accident with a tractor trailer on US 145 South in Shannon on Tuesday afternoon.

Daily Journal

SHANNON – A two-vehicle wreck near the Tupelo-Lee Industrial Park South sent a Chickasaw County man to the hospital.

The man driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer was headed south on Highway 145 in front of Air Cap Industries when it collided with the rear end of a Milan Trucking 18-wheeler that had slowed to turn right into the Air Cap parking lot.

The SUV swerved, hitting the left rear of the trailer and shearing off the right side of the Chevy, which came to a rest midway down the side of the trailer. The driver, whose name and condition have not been released, was transported by ambulance to North Mississippi Medical Center.

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • donna.wall@mail.ru

    I’ve made 104000 dollars in last 12 months by working from my home and I manage to earn that much by work­ing in my own time for few hrs a day. I followed work model I stumbled upon online and I am so amazed that i earned so much money. It’s very newbie-friendly and I am just so grateful that i found this. Check out what I did… STATICTAB.COM/gpfvgtj