Christian academy’s lease of Rienzi school voided

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

A lease to allow Pathway Christian Academy to locate in the former Rienzi Elementary School was “voided” Friday morning, Mayor Walter Williams said.

When the school district transferred the property to the town of Rienzi, the agreement was that the building would not be used as a school, Alcorn School District Superintendent Larry Mitchell said.

But Williams said he felt that a Christian academy would be similar to a church and would not apply to the language in the agreement. Moreover, he said a Christian academy would not receive state or federal funds and that the parents would pay to send their children there.

Mitchell responded, saying, “Does it teach math? Does it teach English, science, history? That makes it a school. He (Williams) can call it whatever he wants to; call it an academy or whatever. But we told them plainly that if they use it for a school it will revert back to us.”

Pathway Christian Academy Administrator Myra Rencher said the Alcorn School District is scared of losing students and funding.

“I know they’re afraid of losing students to us because we offer so much more than they can give them,” Rencher said.

Mitchell balked at that statement.

Rencher said Mitchell “has never recognized us as a school” but is doing so now.

“Now he has backtracked on that and says, ‘yes, they’re a school,’ and it’s all over money,” Rencher said. “It’s all over losing funding and things like that for the students that are coming to us because we offer them a good Christian education.”

But Mitchell said, “I’ve never recognized them as a school because I’ve never recognized them as anything period, didn’t even know who they were until this came up for Rienzi.”

Williams said he is “highly upset” with the Alcorn School Board. The school board voted to close the former Rienzi school and now wants to “dictate” how the building can be used, Williams asserted.

“I did not see what the big issue was unless they think you’re going to draw out of the county,” Williams said. “We might have to take it before a judge. What good is having a facility if they’re going to dictate what we do with it?”

Some of the current school board members were not on the board last year when the vote was made to close Glen and Rienzi Elementary schools.

Meanwhile, Pathway Christian Academy has been offered space at Rienzi Baptist Church and plans to open on April 3, Rencher said.

“We love this town, and this is where we’re going to be and I believe that’s where God’s going to put us,” Rencher said.

The town has been “wonderful, kind and very supportive,” Rencher added.

Mitchell thinks the Baptist church would be a “good choice” for the Christian academy.

The issue over the former Rienzi Elementary School comes as the town is dealing with another controversy over a Christian flag that it was advised to take down. The town took the flag down after it received a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

“It looks like every time something comes that has something to do with Rienzi and especially Christianity, we get a rebuttal on it,” Williams said.

A large rally was recently held in the town to pledge support for the town and the Christian flag. In fact, at the rally the mayor announced that the Christian academy would move into the former Rienzi Elementary School. The crowd applauded, and the mayor said, “That goes to show you that you can’t keep God’s children down.”

The flag has still not been put back up, but Williams hopes that issue is resolved soon.

Rencher still thinks Pathway Christian Academy can move into the former Rienzi Elementary School in the future and said she thinks “God is on our side.”