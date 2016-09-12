Citizen helps police arrest vandal

TUPELO – An eagle-eyed laundry employee spotted a break-in suspect and called police, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old man.

On Sept. 7, police responded to a theft and property damage call at West Main Laundry at 691 West Main St. Several money boxes were damaged in the process of breaking into the laundry machines. Video surveillance showed a black male entering the building and committing the crime.

A short time later an employee of West Main Laundry saw a suspect matching the description of the offender in the area of North Gloster and Blair streets. Patrol officers responded and made contact with suspect Preston Stokes Jr. of Tupelo. Stokes was charged with felony malicious mischief and bond was set at $15,000.