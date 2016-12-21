City leaders consider revising burning regulations

By Caleb Bedillion

TUPELO – City leaders are looking at a proposal to allow some limited burning on agricultural land within the city limits.

Mitchell Scruggs, a local farmer and land developer, appeared before the Tupelo City Council on Monday and urged support for such a measure.

The issue at hand involves creeks and other waterways that pass through property owned by Scruggs. He said these waterways are increasingly becoming clogged by debris, such as brush.

“All these creeks are getting in pretty bad shape,” Scruggs said. “I’m going to have to get some relief on getting rid of debris.”

Scruggs owns a significant amount of agricultural property within the city limits. He said he is willing to clean out creeks on his property. However, Scruggs believes that burning is the best solution for disposal of brush taken from these creeks.

“I could keep these ditches cleaned out but there’s no way to haul it off,” he said. “I think we can accomplish what we want and not hurt the environment or the town.”

Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis, Fire Chief Thomas Walker, Development Services Director Shane Hooper and City Attorney Ben Logan are prepared to explore possible ways to allow limited burning within the city.

Lewis told the Daily Journal some kind of permit system for such burning would likely be established. Burning will probably be limited to land zoned for agricultural use, Lewis said.

The City Council will have to approve any changes to burning regulations within the city limits. Lewis told the council a draft proposal may be presented for discussion as early as January.

No member of the City Council voiced outright opposition to a possible revision of burning regulations.

Many U.S. waterways are protected by federal regulations and are under the oversight of management authorities.

Tupelo’s city attorney said any limited authorization to burn debris within the city limits would not entail authorization for private landowners to clean protected waterways.

