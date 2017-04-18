City officials get peek at “Jackson West” progress

By CALEB BEDILLION

DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – A taxpayer-funded initiative to redevelop a residential area along part of the West Jackson Street corridor has begun to yield its first fruits.

Framing is now underway on the first new residence to be built within the Ingram Drive subdivision, located near the intersection of West Jackson Street and Joyner Street.

Nearby, renovation on three older homes is underway with a fourth home where renovations are complete now sold.

“Things seem to be clicking along pretty well,” said Duke Loden, chairman of the Neighborhood Development Corporation.

The city of Tupelo selected the non-profit NDC to spearhead redevelopment of what’s now been dubbed the “Jackson West” area.

The goal of this redevelopment initiative has been the creation of small “pocket neighborhoods” composed of owner-occupied residences coming to market at affordable prices.

This was intended to reverse an increasing trend in the area of rental properties declining into disrepair.

On Monday morning, NDC led Tupelo officials and local real estate professionals on tours of Jackson West, as it exists right now.

Officials then conducted a brief groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the project’s progress.

The Ingram Drive street was paved at the city’s expense, and utility lines were installed up to each lot, 13 in total. Loden said 12 of those lots are in the hands of builders, with one lot now featuring a nearly fully-framed home.

Next to the Ingram Drive area, NDC took four older homes and put them into the hands of renovators. One has already gotten a facelift and is in the process of being sold.

The other three are still a work in progress – just ask Bree Waddle.

A 16-year resident of Tupelo, Waddle said she took on the renovation work because she wants to help add a new chapter to the city’s history.

“It was a big risk for the city but there will be a big payoff,” she said, describing the redevelopment initiative.

Waddle also plans to build new homes on three lots in the Cicada Cove subdivision, which remains under initial preparation.

Cicada Cove will also be located near the intersections of West Jackson and Joyner streets.

In total, Loden said NDC has thus far spent about $1.6 million in funds provided by the city of Tupelo. The organization has used that money to purchase 27 homes, six empty lots and to demolish 20 homes.

That money also went to cover some design fees and other costs associated with the redevelopment.