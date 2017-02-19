City plans new fields at Ballard Park

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Plans for expansion at Ballard Park call for the construction this year of three baseball fields, with more additions coming next year.

“We went back and looked at the recreational use, the passive green space and the sports side of it,” said Tupelo Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis. “With the land we had remaining out there we wanted to add additional ball fields because of our use and weekend tournament play.”

Total expansion plans call for new athletic fields, a handicapped accessible playground, walking trail expansion and upgrades to the outdoor stage.

Three new baseball fields will be located near the current baseball complex at Ballard Park. One of the new fields will be built through the conversion of an existing soccer field into a baseball field.

Ballard Park won’t be losing a soccer facility, however. Near the Paul Eason Field, Lewis said the city will locate a large multipurpose field.

This new multipurpose field will be able to serve as two soccer fields if need be and accommodate rugby, field hockey and disc golf, according to Lewis.

The new baseball fields will be of use when hosting tournaments as well as for local play, said Lewis, who was formerly Parks and Recreation director before taking the COO job.

“We had consolidated everything into one complex, but we are now having to go outside of the complex for practice and training,” said Lewis. “New fields will help get everyone in one location.”

The baseball field construction should begin sometime this summer.

“All we have are conceptuals,” said Lewis. “There are no working drawings or anything.”

In the next fiscal year, which will run from October 2017 until September 2018, the multipurpose field should materialize along with other planned upgrades.

Those upgrades include some attention to the area around Ballard Park’s outdoor stage.

“We want to come in and do a big makeover with seating, or at least pads for seating, similar to what you see at Fairpark,” said Lewis.

If funding allows, there may also be some kind of so-called “green room,” a facility for use by entertainment acts.

On the park’s west side, a completely ADA compliant playground is envisioned.

Plans also call for an expansion of Ballard’s walking trails so that they completely encircles the park.

Ballard isn’t the only park getting some attention this year. A cover will be built over the basketball court at Gumtree Park.

For the 2017 fiscal year, the capital plan included $1.25 million for athletic fields and $500,000 for the Gumtree Park basketball court cover.

In the 2018 fiscal year, the capital plan currently forecasts that another $1.25 million will be delegated for athletic field expenditures with $1 million set aside for other Ballard Park upgrades.

