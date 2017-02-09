Civil War center marks black history

Daily Journal

CORINTH – Throughout February, a temporary exhibit, “Network to Freedom,” will be on display in the National Park Service’s Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth.

The exhibit features historic images and artifacts that share the stories of people who came into Union-occupied Corinth to start new lives. It follows several men’s journeys from enslavement to freedom and their time as soldiers in the 1st Alabama Infantry.

The exhibit recognizes the inclusion of the Corinth Contraband Camp into the Network to Freedom, a National Park Service program recognizing the Underground Railroad and sites that assisted former slaves in the transition to freedom.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/subjects/ugrr/index.htm.