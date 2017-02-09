Civil War center marks black history

CORINTH – Throughout February, a temporary exhibit, “Network to Freedom,” will be on display in the National Park Service’s Civil War Interpretive Center in Corinth.

The exhibit features historic images and artifacts that share the stories of people who came into Union-occupied Corinth to start new lives. It follows several men’s journeys from enslavement to freedom and their time as soldiers in the 1st Alabama Infantry.

The exhibit recognizes the inclusion of the Corinth Contraband Camp into the Network to Freedom, a National Park Service program recognizing the Underground Railroad and sites that assisted former slaves in the transition to freedom.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/subjects/ugrr/index.htm.

  • Otis

    Black Mississippians not only flocked to the underground railroad, but thousands more went to the Union lines and joined the U.S. Army in an effort to secure their own freedom and the freedom of thousands more Black Mississippians held in chattel slavery.

    “The War in Mississippi—The 1st Mississippi Negro Cavalry Bringing into Vicksburg Confederate Prisoners Captured at Haines Bluff. –From a Sketch by our Special Artist, Fred B. Schell”

    Additionally, some 500+ White Mississippians joined the cause of Freedom by joining the First Mississippi Mounted Rifles (US) in 1863.

    There is so much sanitized mythology surrounding the Civil War that the truth is all too often overlooked.

    I applaud the Corinth Interpretive Center and the National Park Service.