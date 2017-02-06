Closing Riverside: OHA and Oxford officials hold meeting to discuss fate of residents

By Chaning Green

Oxford Citizen

OXFORD – The Oxford Housing Authority’s Section 8 contract with the Riverside housing development will officially be terminated on Feb. 28.

A men’s Sunday school group from St. Peter’s Episcopal Church constructed the original housing units at Riverside in the late 1960s. These remained operational until the late ’80s before being shut down and boarded up. In the early ’90s, the city of Oxford took over the property, constructed what is currently Riverside and handed it over to be managed by the Oxford Housing Authority and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

A special meeting was held with Mayor Pat Patterson, a few alderman, community members and representatives of the OHA in order to discuss the closing of Riverside and dispel any of the misinformation circulating about what is occurring.

The housing authority’s Housing Assistance Payment contract for the property, which is what made Riverside Section 8 housing, expired February of last year. Through negations with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city was able to extend that contract for one more year. This would allow the OHA to give the residents a full year’s notice letting them know that they should seek other living arrangements. Federal law requires the one-year notice.

Residents of Riverside were given what are known as protection vouchers. These vouchers ensure that the residents will be able to pay rent at any location willing to accept the vouchers. The vouchers can be used anywhere in the United States for as long as the person or family using the voucher qualifies for Section 8 housing. Vouchers pay for up to $701 for a one-bedroom unit, $832 for a two-bedroom, and $1109 for a three-bedroom.

So far, the housing authority has 40 landlords in the area willing to accept the vouchers, and say they are actively looking for more. As of Wednesday, 33 percent of Riverside residents have found other living arrangements with landlords willing to accept the vouchers.

Teesha Sanders oversees occupancy for the OHA. She said that the housing authority is confident that they will be able to find new living arrangements within the county or city limits for those who wish to stay within those boundaries. Riverside residents may have children who attend the Oxford School District or have some other obligation tethering them to the area.

“The majority of those (who have secured housing in another location) are in Lafayette County,” Sanders said. “We have some that have decided to leave. Whether they have family or better support systems in other places, they have decided to go out of state. Ultimately, for the families who want to stay in Lafayette County, we’re committed to helping them do so.”

Ward II Alderman Robyn Tannehill was at the meeting and made several efforts to reiterate that the neither the OHA nor the City had any plans to forcibly evict any Riverside residents. The February 28 date is a contractual issue and not a date by which residents must leave. Riverside residents are being asked to find other living arrangements as promptly as they can, but the OHA insisted that they will be there to help in anyway they can to make this transition as smooth as possible for every tenant.

“From a board perspective, the main thing I want y’all to understand that we see Riverside tenants as Oxonians,” Tannehill said, addressing those at the meeting. “When we talk about Riverside, we aren’t just talking about housing. We’re talking about people. There has been some insinuation that this is an effort to keep low-income people out of Oxford, and we feel like it is just opposite. It is giving low-income people the necessities they need in order to become part of the boarder community and live where they want to live.”

The OHA and Department of Housing and Urban Development came to the decision to close Riverside due to its age, lack of amenities and other problems.

Those seeking more information are encouraged to contact the Oxford Housing Authority at (662) 234-7524. The Department of Housing and Urban Development also has resources available on their website at www.hud.gov under “Rental Help.”

The city has not publicly discussed plans for the property after all residents have moved out.

