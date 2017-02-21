Man charged with shooting death of coworker

By William Moore

Daily Journal

HOLLY SPRINGS – A Slayden man is being held in a Memphis jail, accused of shooting and killing a coworker in Marshall County on Monday morning.

One man reportedly got a weapon out of his vehicle, returned to work around 7 a.m. and opened fire. The victim was struck numerous times and died after being airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Marshall County Sheriff Kenny Dickerson said Larmont Burchett, 28, of Roberts Chapel Road, Slayden; will be charged with murder when he is returned to the state.

Burchett and the victim; Deandre Jones, 26, of Holly Springs; both worked at Griffin Inc., an armored car manufacturer located on Highway 178 between Victoria and Byhalia. Coworkers said the two men had exchanged words in the past, but did not have an interaction Monday.

“One worker said they saw Burchett in one of the (armored) vehicles, and he seemed deep in thought,” said Dickerson. “Burchett told his boss he wasn’t feeling well and left work. He got in his vehicle, drove down beside the building and went in a side door to the shop where the victim was working.

“As he was walking up, he started shooting. He shot the victim one or more times while he was down on the ground.”

Burchett fled in a 2012 Jeep Liberty. While it was initially suspected that he was headed to Nashville, Memphis police pulled over Burchett’s vehicle late morning. He was arrested around 11 a.m., following a brief foot chase. He remains in the custody of the Shelby County (Tennessee) Jail in downtown Memphis.

“We have already sent our investigators up there to talk to him,” said Dickerson. “We have also started the extradition process.”

