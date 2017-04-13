Collins to open Aspen Dental office today

By Dennis Seid

Daily Journal

TUPELO – After 19 years in private practice, Joby Collins has taken a new route with his career.

Collins is celebrating the opening of his Aspen Dental office today at the Tupelo Crossroads development on North Gloster Street.

“A lot has changed in the field of dentistry, and for me, it came down to an understanding of providing a quality of care for patients in a comprehensive fashion,” he said. “Comprehensive care has taken a whole new meaning. Patients are struggling with access to dental care. Aspen Dental has a way of helping break down those barriers.”

Aspen Dental is based in New York, founded in 1998 by Robert Fontana, who currently serves as its CEO. Aspen is a dental service organization (or dental support organization), which is a dental practice management corporation that contracts with dental practices for business support and administrative services.

“We provide comprehensive care for patients through opening up avenues for them to come in. We do offer free examinations and X-rays, for example, and from there we do a total assessment of their periodontal, or gum health. We offer comprehensive examinations so we can give patients an entire picture of their oral health, and we go from there.”

The Tupelo Aspen Dental office is one of two now open in Mississippi, but a third location will be opening soon in Columbus.

Aspen says it offers “free new-patient exams and X-rays, takes patients without dental insurance and has a denture money back guarantee – alongside discounted rates at times. The office welcomes walk-in emergency patients and will also be open for extended hours, including evenings and select Saturdays.”

The company serves more than 15,000 patients a day nationwide.

Collins said by letting Aspen handle the non-clinical aspects of the practice, he can concentrate more on the clinical aspects – the treatment of his patients.

Aspen Dental also offers general dental care, including fillings, root canals, extractions, dentures, crowns, partials and bridges.

“We also have an on-site laboratory, which enhances our ability to provide fast and efficient care for our patients,” Collins said. “We really try to focus on the long-term care of our patients, and with that, we can offer a variety of services that will get them to that point.”

Collins’ office has seven examination rooms, and when fully staffed, it will employ 10 people, including a full-time hygienist. An associate dentist will join the practice this summer

Aspen has grown quickly over the years, with more than 600 locations in 35 states. It is opening one location every five days.

“We’re expecting to have six locations in Mississippi by the end of 2017,” Collins said.

Collins said he had mixed feelings about leaving his private practice, but has no regrets.

“For me, it was something new,” he said. “I loved what I was doing; I wouldn’t trade anything for the 19 years I spent in private practice. I worked four-and-a-half years in public practice before that. Aspen gives me a better opportunity to expand my level of care, expand the population I can serve. Dentistry is my passion, and this gives me a better opportunity of quality care to a larger number of people.”

