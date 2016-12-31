Colon cancer car tags ready to roll

By Michaela Gibson Morris

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Special license plates promoting colorectal cancer screenings will hit the roads this spring.

The 70X2020 coalition secured 314 pre-orders for the tags and submitted the final paperwork earlier this month, allowing them to go into production. Lee County had the highest number of preorders with 76 applications for the initial production of tags. The 16 Northeast Mississippi counties accounted for nearly 40 percent of the orders.

“Without Northeast Mississippi, this project would not have gotten off the ground,” said Roy Duhé, the University of Mississippi Medical Center professor who coordinates the 70×2020 Partnership.

Retired Tupelo gastroenterologist Dr. Sam Pace, who is a colon cancer survivor, and North Mississippi Medical Center graphic artist Leslie Geoghegan designed the bright blue tag and won a national award from the American College of Gastroenterology in 2015.

“It’s a community effort,” Pace said, noting that gastroenterologists in Jackson and Hattiesburg campaigned hard for the tags, too.

Rep. Margaret Rogers of New Albany shepherded the legislation approving the specialty tag. Tupelo barber Aaron Washington helped lead a push to get the final push needed to put the tags into production.

“I think people saw the purpose in it,” said Washington, who is part of the Barbershop Talk program that shares cancer prevention and screening information. “It was a great design, too.”

Specialty license tags have to receive legislative approval and secure at least 300 preorders within three years to go into production. The 70X2020 Coalition was able to reach the milestone in about 18 months, Pace said.

The tags will help support the coalition of health advocacy organizations, professional groups, state agencies and individuals, Duhé said. Its goal is to get at least 70 percent of Mississippians who fall under the guidelines for colon cancer screening.

Geoghegan, who also designed the breast cancer awareness tag that benefits the Susan G. Komen for the Cure affiliates in Mississippi, is looking forward to seeing her work on the road. She incorporated the official blue for colorectal cancer awareness into the design.

“It will have a reflective surface, so it will sparkle,” Geoghegan said.

Those who preordered tags will be notified by their county tax collector’s office when the tags arrive. After their arrival, others will be able to request them, too.

“We’re going to do our best to have them in courthouses for pick up in March,” which is colon cancer awareness month, said Pace, who is slated to receive tag No. 1.

The tags cost an additional $31 on top of the property taxes due for the vehicle. The partnership will receive $24 from the sale of each tag to take strategic steps to reduce deaths from colorectal cancer in Mississippi, including promoting screening , Duhé said.

michaela.morris@journalinc.com