Bill limiting AG appears dead

By Bobby Harrison

Daily Journal Jackson Bureau

JACKSON – A bill to limit the ability of the attorney general to file lawsuits – legislation that could have had consequences for the state budget – is dead for the 2017 legislative session, according to a key committee chair.

The Senate Judiciary A Committee voted to lay the bill on the table – essentially not take it up for consideration – on a voice vote Thursday. Judiciary A Chair Sean Tindell, R-Gulfport, supported the motion.

The bill would require the attorney general to garner approval from the Outside Counsel Oversight Commission, consisting of the governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state, before hiring outside counsel to pursue litigation.

Some in the Legislature, particularly many Republicans, have taken issue with lawsuits filed by Attorney General Jim Hood, Mississippi’s only statewide elected Democrat, with the aid of private attorneys. Hood, and his predecessor, Mike Moore, have maintained their office is not sufficiently staffed to pursue damages for the state against large corporations. They have employed outside attorneys who receive payment only if they win the lawsuit.

Using the outside attorneys, Hood has pursued a litany of cases, such as against pharmaceutical companies that have been found to have overcharged the state for drugs for Medicaid patients.

On Thursday, Tindell said, “I met with Jim Hood. I met with the author of the legislation, and a bunch of other people (interested in the legislation) trying to find some middle ground,” but that he has not been able to do so. Tindell said he does not want to curtail the ability to pursue “legitimate” lawsuits on behalf of the state, but at the same time believes that some additional oversight might be needed over the filing of those lawsuits. He said he would continue to work on the issue while the Legislature is out of session.

The bill, which passed the House in January, could be reconsidered by the Senate Judiciary A Committee before Tuesday’s deadline, but Tindell said, “It’s dead” for the 2017 session.

For more than a decade, lawsuit settlement funds have provided hundreds of millions of dollars to help bolster the state budget. Those funds have been especially important in recent years, as legislators have had to deal with sluggish revenue collections.

Since 2004, according to information compiled by Hood’s office, he has recouped $3.26 billion in lawsuit settlement funds for the state.

Hood has said the state Constitution gives him final say on whether to file lawsuits on behalf of the state.

In an earlier statement, he described the legislation as “an unconstitutional, political power grab that puts the interests of corporations ahead of Mississippi citizens.”

The bill has been filed in previous years, but had never passed either chamber. This year, the bill was at first voted down in the House, but the Republican leadership was able to switch enough votes to pass the proposal.

House Judiciary A Chair Mark Baker, R-Brandon, the author of the proposal, said the bill is needed to prevent the attorney general from making policy through litigation.

“The attorney general acts as the client and the lawyer all rolled up in one,” Baker has said. He added, “One individual should not have the right to make those decisions.”

The most famous lawsuit involving the Mississippi attorney general was against the tobacco companies to recoup government funds spent treating smoking-related illness.

Those tobacco settlement funds – slated to be more than $4 billion over 25 years – have helped fund the state’s financially challenged Medicaid program. The state is scheduled to receive payments from the tobacco companies as long as they remain in business.

At the time that lawsuit was filed in the mid-1990s, it was opposed by then-Gov. Kirk Fordice.

