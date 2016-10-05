Computer science convention explores future of technology

Daily Journal

TUPELO – For those interested in the advancement of computer sciences, Mid-South Media will be hosting the Mid-South Computer Science Convention where educators, engineers and the general public can connect through technology.

Terry Tyler, manager of MidSouth Media, studied computer science and wants to spread his knowledge and resources.

“We’re going to give a synopsis of the past, present and the future of where technology came from and where it’s going,” Tyler said. “People of all ages can get involved.”

In the 2015 Labor of Bureau Statistics, Mississippi ranked last in the coding workforce, Tyler said.

“If children start early in computer science, they can start working close to six-figure salaries,” he said. “Developers with a couple years of experience can get six-figure salaries. A lot of the jobs coming in the next few years are going to be outsourced to machines.”

Tyler will be discussing cyber security, computer languages and literature on computer science.

He encourages the general public, professionals, educators, and anyone interested in computer science literacy to come out and learn on Sunday, Oct. 9, at Veterans Park Pavilion from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for free.