Confederate emblem has staying power on Mississippi flag

By Emily Wagster Pettus

Associated Press

JACKSON – The Confederate battle emblem still waves on the Mississippi flag and appears in little danger of being erased anytime soon.

Legislators have filed bills that propose to either change the flag that has been used since 1894 or punish schools, universities, local governments or state agencies that refuse to fly it. Leaders say there’s little chance any bill will survive because there’s no consensus on the issue that generates strong emotions.

Mississippi is the last state with a flag that still includes the battle emblem – a red field topped by a blue tilted cross dotted with 13 white stars.

Critics say the flag symbolizes slavery and segregation and tarnishes a state with a 38 percent black population.

“It’s time for Mississippi to move in a new direction,” said Democratic Rep. John Hines of Greenville, a member of the Legislative Black Caucus. “The state that I believe Mississippi can be – that flag is not a representative symbol of it.”

Supporters say the flag represents history and heritage – and many say they’re tired of attempts to downplay references to the Confederacy.

Republican Rep. Dan Eubanks of Walls, who is white, said that when he went door-to-door campaigning in 2015 in northern Mississippi: “People didn’t care about anything except, ‘Where do you stand on the flag?’ Only one person said, ‘Change it.”’

The day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated, several people stood on an Interstate 55 bridge in Mississippi holding Trump banners, Mississippi flags and American flags, according to photos on the Facebook page of Delta Flaggers, a group that supports the state banner.

The public display of Confederate symbols has come under widespread debate since the June 2015 slaying of nine black worshippers in a church in a Charleston, South Carolina, by an avowed white supremacist who had posed for photos with the Confederate battle flag. Soon after the massacre, South Carolina lawmakers removed a Confederate battle flag from the Statehouse grounds. Several Mississippi political leaders said this state needs to change its flag.

All eight of Mississippi’s public universities, several schools and city and county governments have stopped flying the banner because of the Confederate emblem, and the Mississippi flag has also been removed from other places, including a display of state flags outside the Oregon Capitol.

Mississippi is marking 200 years of statehood, and the state Chamber of Commerce has distributed hundreds of bicentennial banners that some businesses are flying instead of the state flag. The banner has no Confederate images.

Tuesday is the deadline for Mississippi legislative committees to pass or kill flag bills. House Rules Chairman Jason White, R-West, said without broad agreement on some sort of flag proposal, “I’m not willing to spend political capital on that.”

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in 2000 that the flag had not been officially recognized by state law since code books were updated in 1906. In the fall of 2000, a flag commission held several contentious hearings. Legislators put the matter to a statewide vote in April 2001. By a nearly 2-to-1 margin, voters chose the old flag over an alternative that would have displayed circles of stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state.

Longtime state Sen. Terry Burton, R-Newton, served on the flag commission in 2000.

“I got death threats and everything else,” Burton said last week.

He now chairs the Senate Rules Committee and, like White, said he is not willing to ask lawmakers to vote on any sort of flag bill this year. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant has said that if the flag design is to be reconsidered, it should be done by another statewide referendum.

  • DWarren

    The Mississippi Flag has “staying power” because the uniquely American principle of self-government abides and thrives in Mississippi. Mississippi voters went to the polls and powerfully expressed “the consent of the governed” from which “all governments derive their just powers” by choosing the State Flag by a two-thirds majority at the ballot box. Mississippians adamantly refused on the basis of the sacred principle of blood bought liberty to surrender cowardly their inalienable right to govern themselves. Everywhere in Mississippi that the State Flag is unfurled and raised to flutter in southern breezes, the State Flag proudly heralds to every passing observer and vexillological literate that below this symbol resides a free and self-governing people whose valor is undaunted and inexhaustible.
    To their everlasting shame, some entities in Mississippi have vilified and repudiated the principle of self-government and renounced every duty or obligation to uphold “the consent of the governed.” These entities have rather cast their lot with the bogus radical progressive agenda principle that a small cadre of self-identified superior elitists deserve the exclusive right to strip the power of self-government from the masses, eradicate participatory citizenship, and replace the noble status of self-governing citizens with the ignoble status of subjects to be lorded over.
    Eight institutions of higher learning in Mississippi are directed by administrations and faculties who arbitrarily chose to count as less than nothing the expressed will of two-thirds of Mississippi voters. They usurped authority and exercised an illegitimate capacity to jettison the expressed will of the people of Mississippi as so much meaningless and worthless flotsam scattered on the surging seas of their self-identified progressive supremacy. They arrogantly flung the concept of self-government back into the faces of citizens and demanded that citizens bow to their malicious dictates. Such institutions have officially abandoned their role of informing the minds of students and defined their only function as implementing the progressive agenda of imposing their radicalized will on the majority against and in opposition to the “consent of the governed.”
    K – 12 public schools in various locales followed suit and indicated that they too would no longer abide by the will of the people nor consider the laws of Mississippi as binding on their practices. While these “public” schools repudiate the majority of Mississippi voters and reject the laws of Mississippi, they demand the entitlement of continuing to be financed by the taxpayers of Mississippi. And they even have the gall to clamor for more taxpayer monies in addition to the sums they already receive from the people and state they so obviously despise and wish to be separate from. If you don’t want Mississippi’s self-government and Mississippi’s laws, you don’t deserve Mississippi’s tax monies.
    Even the Mississippi Economic Council headed by Blake Wilson and composed of member commercial entities in the state set at naught the expressed will of two-thirds of Mississippi voters and mounted a campaign to deny Mississippians the right to govern themselves. I am thankful that Ms Wagster notified the reading public that those commercial entities holding membership in the MEC and siding against the inalienable right of Mississippians to govern themselves display the MEC “bicentennial banner” as evidence of their solidarity in standing in opposition to the concept of self-government and two-thirds of Mississippians. Thanks to reporting in the DJ, I’m already enjoying buying and using the products of the competitors of Sanderson Farms in Mississippi whose head honcho publicly aligned that commercial enterprise against self-government. Now, when we see an MEC “bicentennial banner” flying gaily over a commercial business, I and likeminded individuals resolutely committed to the sacred American principle of self-government and the rule of law equally applied to everyone without favoritism or exemption will know to take our patronage and our hard-earned Yankee greenbacks elsewhere.
    In my opinion, Progressive Democrats and Establishment Republicans in the state legislature who wish to deny to Mississippians both the principle and the practice of self-government by replacing the State Flag chosen by two-thirds of the state’s voters stand in need of being replaced themselves. They won’t be able to hide behind buzz words like “legislative consensus” or “political capital” when the Mississippians they either neglected to represent or overtly refused to represent go to the polls in future primaries and general elections. Mississippians are not subjects obligated to acquiesce to the ploys of politicians lacking the courage and integrity to do the right thing. Mississippians are self-governing citizens whose “consent” grants or denies elected officials the privilege of representing them in legislative deliberations. A politician isn’t entitled to office. He or she earns the privilege of serving by effectively representing his or her constituents.