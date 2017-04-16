Congressmen don’t plan to attend local forums

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – No members of the state’s congressional delegation plan to attend a pair of public forums this week organized by Northeast Mississippi constituents.

The U.S. Congress is in the midst of a two-week work period, which typically means more visibility from senators and representatives in their home districts and states.

Seizing on this window of opportunity, a network of local citizens and activists have organized town hall events this week in Oxford and Starkville, and invitations were sent out to the relevant federal lawmakers.

The Oxford town hall will occur on Tuesday, a date selected because it’s when income taxes are due. It will take place at 7 p.m. at the Oxford Conference Center.

Following Tuesday’s “tax day” forum, an activist group in Starkville will host a Thursday forum at 7 p.m. at the Oktibbeha County Courthouse.

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran and U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker have no plans to attend either event, according to staff members for the men.

Oxford is in the 1st Congressional District, but a spokesperson said Rep. Trent Kelly won’t attend Tuesday’s forum.

Starkville is in the 3rd Congressional District, but Rep. Gregg Harper told the Daily Journal he won’t be at the Thursday event.

Harper said he prefers to hold “tele-town halls,” believing they are more effective and efficient. Such events are conducted via telephone.

He added that his office wasn’t given much notice of the Thursday event, an event he believes is motivated by an intent to score partisan points.

“They say they are a citizen group, but this is not anything more than Democratic party protesters,” Harper said.

Harper, Kelly, Cochran and Wicker are all Republicans.

The network pushing the Starkville forum, Indivisible Golden Triangle, explicitly bills itself as a resistance movement to President Donald Trump and uses organizing materials pushed by a national network of “Indivisible” organizations.

Organizers behind local forums admit they represent politically liberal or progressive viewpoints, but say the events are foremost about public accountability.

“This really is bi-partisan,” said Sean Galey, who helped organize the Starkville event. “We really do want people to be able to ask questions of Rep. Harper. If he came, I’m sure people that voted for him would attend.”

Jennifer Mizenko, an Oxford resident and a professor at the University of Mississippi, said there’s no Indivisible affiliate in Lafayette County yet, though such talks have occurred.

She also stressed the Tuesday event in Oxford is motivated by a desire for dialogue.

“We want to hear what the opposite side is going to say,” she said. “We all want the same thing. We want our country to be secure and prosperous. I believe that if we talk and engage, we may be able to find that common ground.”

The current congressional work-period began last week and continues through this coming week.

According to a spokesman, Cochran conducted official travel last week, including meetings that involved Mississippi State University’s partnership with a university in Morocco.

Congress is also in the midst of ongoing talks over federal budget appropriations, with April 28 as the next deadline.

Cochran chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee.

Wicker was in Blue Springs last Thursday, along with Kelly, for an announcement hosted by Toyota. Earlier last week, Wicker also attended the Stennis Capitol Press Forum in Jackson.

Over a week ago, Wicker also visited the Meridian Naval Air Station. Further information about his work period activities were not immediately available.

Kelly’s office indicated that during the work period, the representative will attend events in 11 of the 22 counties that comprise the 1st Congressional District.

In addition to the Toyota event, Kelly toured the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and an armored car production facility in Holly Springs.

On Tuesday, the day of the Oxford forum, Kelly will reportedly host events in DeSoto, Lowndes, Choctaw and Winston counties.

Harper’s schedule across the last week has included multiple events and appearances at MSU. This coming week, his plans include visits to Natchez and out-of-district meetings in Yazoo City. On Thursday, the night of the Starkville forum, he’ll be in Brookhaven for an event honoring a Navy sailor killed in the Pearl Harbor attack whose remains were recently returned to the Brookhaven area for burial.

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion