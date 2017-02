Posted on by in News

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

CORINTH – It appears a family may have used a stove for heat before the house went up in flames early Sunday, Corinth Fire Chief Todd Welch said.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which occurred on Breckenridge Street.

The rental house, which was made out of cinder blocks, was still standing, but everything inside was burned.

The fire apparently started on the stove and was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.