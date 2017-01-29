Corinth, Holly Springs among top 10 graduation rates in state

By Emma Crawford Kent

TUPELO – A couple of Northeast Mississippi school districts have two of the highest high school graduation rates in the state, according to recently-released data by the Mississippi Department of Education.

The Holly Springs School District boasts the fourth-highest graduation rate statewide at 96 percent. The district also had the lowest drop-out rate in the state at 0.4 percent.

The Corinth School District, with the ninth-highest graduation rate in the state, graduated 91.8 percent of its high school students. It had a dropout rate of 3.6 percent.

Last year, Holly Springs’ graduation rate was 95.2 percent, and its dropout rate was 1.4 percent.

Corinth’s graduation rate essentially remained flat. The district’s 2016 rate was 91.5 percent.

The rates are based on students who entered high school as freshmen during the 2012-2013 school year and graduated in 2016.

Holly Springs also has the highest graduation rate in the state for students with disabilities at 74.7 percent. Corinth’s graduation rate for students with disabilities is 60.7 percent.

While many districts improved their graduation rates, the data shows most are still graduating between 80 and 89 percent of their high school students.

The Alcorn County and West Point Consolidated school districts had graduation rates of 90.8 percent and 90.3 percent, respectively. The Baldwyn School District had a rate of 90.6 percent.

Districts that have crossed that 90 percent threshold must still look for ways to graduate more students.

Doing so can be challenging, according to Corinth High School Principal Dane Aube, because teachers and administrators must pour energy into getting to know their students each year.

“It’s about identifying those kids and making sure their needs are met,” Aube said.

Aube has been principal at Corinth for two-and-a-half years, so the most recent data comes from a group of students who were under his leadership for about half of their high school experience.

He said teachers and administrators make a concerted effort to communicate with students’ parents regularly, not just when their grades drop.

“You cannot overstate the value of relationships,” Aube said. “That’s something that we really, really stress.”

In the Baldwyn School District, superintendent Jason McKay said the approach is similar.

“The graduation rate is a reflection of the faculty throughout the schools investing the time and energy to meet the kids’ needs and give them the best opportunities,” McKay said. “Our staff does a tremendous job of building a rapport with students that allows them to be able to show them their possibilities for the future.”

There are factors unique to Corinth that Aube credits with boosting the school’s graduation rate.

For one thing, the Corinth School District uses Cambridge International curriculum, a program with a focus on promoting critical thinking, in-depth analysis and strong writing skills.

At the end of each class, students take a rigorous Cambridge Exam. Corinth introduced the Cambridge program nearly four years ago.

Aube said the challenging Cambridge curriculum keeps students interested in school.

“It’s not always the low-socioeconomic students, it’s also your bright children who drop out,” Aube said.

The curriculum is also more flexible than in other public schools, allowing students to take more classes that suit their interests and abilities and fewer that they struggle with.

Corinth also offers seven diploma options.

“One size does not fit all,” Aube said.

More traditional methods for keeping students in school are also at play in both Corinth and Baldwyn.

For example, any Corinth High School student who misses seven days or more of school is required to make up any hours missed beyond the seven-day point during Saturday school.

Aube said this encourages students to watch their attendance, and the more regularly they attend school, the more likely they are to graduate.

McKay said his teachers focus on remediating at-risk students.

“We try to implement safety-net programs that catch kids who may be falling through the cracks,” McKay said.

Like several other school districts in the region, Corinth also has a one-to-one technology initiative that Aube sees playing a key role in keeping students engaged.

Each student receives a MacBook to use at school and at home.

Moving forward, there will be challenges in bringing graduation rates up to 100 percent across the state.

“Naturally you’re proud of that 90 percent, but at the same time you’re worried as much about not getting that other 10 percent,” McKay said.

Mandatory kindergarten and a higher compulsory attendance age, both of which would require legislative action to implement, could reduce dropouts, according to Aube.

As the law currently stands, children do not have to attend kindergarten and can stop attending school once they turn 17 without legal repercussions.

Administrators with the Holly Springs School District did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

