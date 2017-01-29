Corinth, Holly Springs among top 10 graduation rates in state

Posted on by in Education, News
Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com Corinth High School students walk the hall during a class change on Friday morning. Corinth School District was one of two Northeast Mississippi school districts, along with Holly Springs, to have a graduation rate rank in the top 10 in the state.

Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com
Corinth High School students walk the hall during a class change on Friday morning. Corinth School District was one of two Northeast Mississippi school districts, along with Holly Springs, to have a graduation rate rank in the top 10 in the state.

By Emma Crawford Kent

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A couple of Northeast Mississippi school districts have two of the highest high school graduation rates in the state, according to recently-released data by the Mississippi Department of Education.

The Holly Springs School District boasts the fourth-highest graduation rate statewide at 96 percent. The district also had the lowest drop-out rate in the state at 0.4 percent.

The Corinth School District, with the ninth-highest graduation rate in the state, graduated 91.8 percent of its high school students. It had a dropout rate of 3.6 percent.

Last year, Holly Springs’ graduation rate was 95.2 percent, and its dropout rate was 1.4 percent.

Corinth’s graduation rate essentially remained flat. The district’s 2016 rate was 91.5 percent.

The rates are based on students who entered high school as freshmen during the 2012-2013 school year and graduated in 2016.

Holly Springs also has the highest graduation rate in the state for students with disabilities at 74.7 percent. Corinth’s graduation rate for students with disabilities is 60.7 percent.

While many districts improved their graduation rates, the data shows most are still graduating between 80 and 89 percent of their high school students.

The Alcorn County and West Point Consolidated school districts had graduation rates of 90.8 percent and 90.3 percent, respectively. The Baldwyn School District had a rate of 90.6 percent.

Districts that have crossed that 90 percent threshold must still look for ways to graduate more students.

Doing so can be challenging, according to Corinth High School Principal Dane Aube, because teachers and administrators must pour energy into getting to know their students each year.

“It’s about identifying those kids and making sure their needs are met,” Aube said.

Aube has been principal at Corinth for two-and-a-half years, so the most recent data comes from a group of students who were under his leadership for about half of their high school experience.

He said teachers and administrators make a concerted effort to communicate with students’ parents regularly, not just when their grades drop.

“You cannot overstate the value of relationships,” Aube said. “That’s something that we really, really stress.”

In the Baldwyn School District, superintendent Jason McKay said the approach is similar.

“The graduation rate is a reflection of the faculty throughout the schools investing the time and energy to meet the kids’ needs and give them the best opportunities,” McKay said. “Our staff does a tremendous job of building a rapport with students that allows them to be able to show them their possibilities for the future.”

Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com Miller Carlton, a senior at Corinth High School, works on her daily call assignment in Vicki Shirley's AP Calculus Friday morning in Corinth. The Corinth School District is one of two Northeast Mississippi school districts with a graduation rate that ranks in the top 10 in the state.

Adam Robison | Buy at photos.djournal.com
Miller Carlton, a senior at Corinth High School, works on her daily call assignment in Vicki Shirley’s AP Calculus Friday morning in Corinth. The Corinth School District is one of two Northeast Mississippi school districts with a graduation rate that ranks in the top 10 in the state.

There are factors unique to Corinth that Aube credits with boosting the school’s graduation rate.

For one thing, the Corinth School District uses Cambridge International curriculum, a program with a focus on promoting critical thinking, in-depth analysis and strong writing skills.

At the end of each class, students take a rigorous Cambridge Exam. Corinth introduced the Cambridge program nearly four years ago.

Aube said the challenging Cambridge curriculum keeps students interested in school.

“It’s not always the low-socioeconomic students, it’s also your bright children who drop out,” Aube said.

The curriculum is also more flexible than in other public schools, allowing students to take more classes that suit their interests and abilities and fewer that they struggle with.

Corinth also offers seven diploma options.

“One size does not fit all,” Aube said.

More traditional methods for keeping students in school are also at play in both Corinth and Baldwyn.

For example, any Corinth High School student who misses seven days or more of school is required to make up any hours missed beyond the seven-day point during Saturday school.

Aube said this encourages students to watch their attendance, and the more regularly they attend school, the more likely they are to graduate.

McKay said his teachers focus on remediating at-risk students.

“We try to implement safety-net programs that catch kids who may be falling through the cracks,” McKay said.

Like several other school districts in the region, Corinth also has a one-to-one technology initiative that Aube sees playing a key role in keeping students engaged.

Each student receives a MacBook to use at school and at home.

Moving forward, there will be challenges in bringing graduation rates up to 100 percent across the state.

“Naturally you’re proud of that 90 percent, but at the same time you’re worried as much about not getting that other 10 percent,” McKay said.

Mandatory kindergarten and a higher compulsory attendance age, both of which would require legislative action to implement, could reduce dropouts, according to Aube.

As the law currently stands, children do not have to attend kindergarten and can stop attending school once they turn 17 without legal repercussions.

Administrators with the Holly Springs School District did not return multiple messages seeking comment.

emma.crawford@journalinc.com

Twitter: @emcrawfordkent

Subscribe Now

Click video to hear audio

  • Lynn Wesson

    In one year, 2015, the Holly Springs graduation rate increased by 9%. The following year, 2016, it increased another 6%. That is a 15% increase in two years. I wonder how they managed that.

  • DWarren

    Sadly, the issuing of high school diplomas does not always accurately reflect attainment of high school level academic competency. It seems to me that the State Board of Education under the supervision of Ms Wright has adopted and fostered a policy of cooking the books to effect an illusion of academic success that the percentage of the state’s high school graduates who enter college needing remediation quickly dispels. Media outlets highlight rising high school graduation rates and lowered drop out rates as evidence that the public school system is excelling, but an objective analysis fails to substantiate such a superficial conclusion.
    Rather than persisting in issuing fluff cheerleading articles that require little to no effort, work, or thought to amass, the public would be better served by some enterprising reporters taking it upon themselves to do some serious investigation from an objective and skeptical viewpoint. Reading the article, I wondered how many graduates from the state’s two top high schools enroll in college? What percentage of the students in the schools actually passed the high school exit examinations? What did the statistical breakdown of the senior class GPAs look like—what percentage of students performed at each grading scale level and what grading scale was used? What was the average score earned by students in the two top schools on the ACT? What percentage of students from the two top high schools in the state needed remedial courses as freshmen in both community college and four year senior colleges? Why wouldn’t a reporter challenge a public school administrator’s assertion that “one size doesn’t fit all,” with the follow-up question, “how many of the various alternate paths to a high school diploma actually prepare a student for college level academics?” May a student earn a high school diploma along any of the alternate paths and still apply to a college?
    Allie Bidwell, an education reporter for the U.S. News and World Report periodical (hardly an extreme conservative or right-wing publication) noted in an article in July 2014 the following disconcerting national averages. Twenty percent of high school graduates entering four year colleges as freshmen needed remedial course work in English and Mathematics. An astounding sixty percent of high school graduates entering community colleges as freshmen needed remediation in English and Mathematics. Senior and Community Colleges in the nation spent seven billion dollars providing remedial coursework for high school graduates.
    Bidwell questioned the direct correlation between adequate education funding and high school level competency. She noted, “The United States on average has among the highest per-student spending at the K – 12 level than most other developed countries, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Yet it ranks twenty-sixth in math and seventeenth in reading among other OECD countries.”
    Bidwell lamented low academic standards in K -12 public schools as the culprits responsible for the costly pandemic of remediation at the college level. So long as public school systems maintain a policy of cooking the books to mask their abysmally low expectations and standards and seek to foster the illusion of success by pointing to rising graduation rates and falling drop out rates, real education will continue to be sacrificed on the altar of style over substance in order to appease the progressive deity of safe space delusional artificial egalitarianism. The madness will cease, when the media repudiates its unholy alliance with progressive elitists, foregoes running interference with shallow fluff pieces, and delves into the objective reality that lowered grading scales, social promotion, alternate paths to a high school diploma, and a myriad of other progressive social engineering lunacies masquerading as academic instruction are failing public school children. One may raise a high school’s graduation rate and lower its drop out rate by lowering the academic bar, excusing failure, and insisting that a diploma is a universal human rights entitlement rather than a merited personal achievement of academic competence, but none of those things will adequately prepare a child for college and life beyond.