Corinth man drowns in Prentiss County pond

Daily Journal

BOONEVILLE – Foul play is not suspected in the Friday afternoon drowning death of an Alcorn County man.

According to Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar, authorities recovered the body of the Corinth man several hours later from a private pond near Marietta. The victim, whose name has not been released, was seen earlier in the day in a canoe on the pond on County Road 5445, just north of Highway 370 and on the Lee-Prentiss county line.

The search began around 3 p.m. and included members of the search and rescue teams from Prentiss and Union counties, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, as well as several area volunteer fire departments.