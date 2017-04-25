Corinth School District braces for employee layoffs

By Josh Mitchell

CORINTH – The Corinth School District is facing layoffs of faculty and staff, Superintendent Lee Chidress said Tuesday.

“There will be some layoffs, but we are looking for efforts to minimize the number,” Childress said. “All three schools will be impacted.”

The Corinth School Board held a special meeting on Tuesday to approve personnel for the 2017-2018 school year.

All three school principals were present at the meeting. Corinth High School Principal Dane Aube said, “We’ve minimized the impact that it will have on instruction.”

School Board President Frank Davis thanked the principals for the “hard work you’ve done to minimize the effect on instruction and continue to give our kids a wonderful education.”

The staff cuts come as the district is faced with a state funding cut of $760,000 in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Moreover, the district may also lose $200,000 in federal Title 1 funding, and Title II funds may not be renewed, according to Childress.

In addition, kindergarten and pre-K registration is lower than expected for the district.

In light of these issues, the CSD has had to “position ourselves to do what we need to do in order for the district to remain fiscally sound,” Childress noted.

The district wants to protect the instructional program and is looking for cuts in other areas.

“We are looking at how we can save additional operation costs prior to beginning the fiscal year 2018,” Childress said. “We are having to work within the constraints of the funding that we have received.”

Childress could not provide more specific information on layoffs, saying, “In light of where we are, we’re not in a position at this point to share those numbers out of the respect for the individuals that will be involved in those situations.”

He said the district has until Friday to notify the impacted personnel, adding, “They’re a variety of positions” and include faculty and staff.

Childress also would not provide an estimate on the total number of layoffs and said the figure is “fluid.”

Laying off personnel is an unpleasant experience, and the district will continue to look for ways to “minimize the reductions,” Childress said.

Childress said it is his and the board’s goal to minimize the impact on instruction as much as possible.

The last time the CSD faced a similar situation was in 2010.

