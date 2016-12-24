Corinth woman injured in Alcorn County crash

Daily Journal

CORINTH – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a two-vehicle crash in Alcorn County that has left a Corinth woman fighting for her life.

The wreck happened around 6 p.m. Friday on US Highway 45 at County Road 511.

According to the initial MHP investigation, Elizabeth Moore, 31, of Corinth, was traveling east on County Road 511 She apparently pulled her 2006 Mazda MX5 onto the four-lane highway and into the path of a southbound 1995 Ford F150 pickup, driven by Jim Staten, 65, of Corinth.

Moore was airlifted to Region One in Memphis with life-threatening injuries. A child in her vehicle was transported to Magnolia Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries. Staten was also transported to Magnolia Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

It appears none of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.