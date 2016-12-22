Council approves Comcast agreement despite dissent

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Following a delay in action earlier this month, the City Council has now approved a new franchise agreement with cable company Comcast.

The 5-1 vote supporting a proposed agreement came down Tuesday night. Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan cast the lone opposing vote. Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings was absent.

The approval of a new franchise agreement caps off an on-again-off-again negotiation process that has seen the council voice plenty of mistrust toward Comcast.

The city’s last agreement with Comcast expired over two years ago. Franchise agreements represent the terms by which cable companies operate within municipalities. However, companies can continue to operate under the terms of an expired contract.

Over the last year, council members have lodged numerous complaints about the company.

Over the spring and summer, a Comcast representative briefed council members on efforts to improve customer service.

Based on personal experience and constituent complaints, however, Bryan does not believe customer service improvements have been made by Comcast.

He also believed the city could have done more to force Comcast to expand its services within the city limits, at least to additions of existing subdivisions.

However, city attorney Ben Logan has told the council on several occasions that cities have little leverage over cable companies.

Logan had warned that by law the city cannot unreasonably withhold consent to a franchise agreement.

Bryan isn’t so sure.

“Are they going to sue us? OK, go to court. Call their bluff,” Bryan said. “What’s the chances of us winning or not winning? I don’t know. But the company better hope the judge didn’t have Comcast.”

Customer service jabs aside, Bryan said he suspects companies like Comcast do agree to different terms with different cities, even if they say otherwise.

“You can’t tell me that there isn’t a little something different in each contract in cities across the country,” Bryan said.

The following are some of the key provisions in the new franchise agreement approved by the City Council:

• The franchise fee Comcast pays annually to the city will not change. The fee will remain 2 percent of the company’s gross revenue from cable service in Tupelo.

Any increase in the fee would be passed on to Comcast customers.

Franchise fees are meant to compensate the city for use by the cable company of public right of ways and public infrastructure like utility poles.

• Comcast also agreed to service every home within 125 feet of its current distribution network. Those are federal standards set forth by the FCC.

• Comcast will no longer help pay for the cost of broadcasting City Council meetings and Planning Committee meetings. It will continue to provide a public and government access channel.

At the first council meeting in December, Bryan urged the council to delay action in order to encourage further discussion between Comcast and local residential developers.

Tupelo’s Director of Development Services Shane Hooper confirmed last week that Comcast and some local developers will meet in early January.

