County leaders: No new jail, no room for city prisoners

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Lee County leaders have fired off a warning message to voters inside the county’s cities and towns: Support a referendum next year to construct a new jail or be prepared to pay for housing your own prisoners.

Lee County served the city of Tupelo on Friday with a two-year notice that it intends to terminate a 22-year old agreement under which the county agreed to house Tupelo’s prisoners.

For weeks now, tensions have simmered between the city of Tupelo and Lee County, stemming from allegations that city officials have interfered with the county’s efforts to replace an overcrowded and crumbling jail.

County leaders adamantly deny that Friday’s termination notice is an act of retaliation.

District 1 Supervisor Phil Morgan, currently serving as Lee County Board of Supervisors president, called the notice a backup plan in case efforts to construct a new jail stall.

“Either we build a new jail or we’re not housing anyone else’s prisoners,” Morgan said.

County leaders have tentatively planned to hold a referendum next year, asking Lee County residents to support raising property taxes to finance a new jail’s construction.

If voters don’t approve this action, Morgan believes the county will be required to take dire action.

Sheriff Jim Johnson, who requested last week’s termination action, agreed.

“If it doesn’t pass, I’ve got to get some immediate relief,” said Johnson, describing his options if voters reject a bond issue.

All municipalities in Lee County currently house their prisoners at Lee County’s jail and pay a daily fee per prisoner to do so.

Lee County does so on a voluntary basis, except with respect to the city of Tupelo.

In a 1995 agreement, Lee County explicitly agreed to house Tupelo’s prisoners. The contract sets out the daily fees Tupelo would pay and provides an annual mechanism for renegotiating those rates.

The contract allows for either party to terminate the agreement but mandates that a two-year notice must be given.

Tupelo donated the land where the county jail is located. Under the 1995 agreement, the county will be required to purchase this land if it ends the agreement.

According to Morgan, the county is prepared to do so.

Morgan acknowledged that Lee County’s cities and towns would be in a bad position if forced to house their own prisoners. But in his mind, that’s exactly the choice voters must make.

“If it’s voted down, it would be the will of the people,” said Morgan of a bond vote. “I would hope we’d get the message out to that point when it comes to this referendum. If you choose not to build a new jail, you’ll have to house your own prisoners.”

Johnson was more pointed in his remarks.

“If it’s the voters in the city of Tupelo that kill this (referendum), the city is the one that has everything to lose,” Johnson said.

Morgan personally delivered the termination notice to Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton on Friday

Shortly after receiving it, Shelton told the Daily Journal he would take the letter “at face value” and plan accordingly.

That means taking steps to determine Tupelo’s best option for housing prisoners.

Shelton noted some surprise on his part at receiving the termination notice on Friday.

“The city has been continually caught off-guard,” said the mayor, describing recent comments and actions by county leaders over the jail. “It’s been an odd course of events.”

Morgan and Johnson both pledged cooperation with the city, however. Johnson intends to meet with Shelton on Monday.

“My hope and intent is that the city and county will work together hand-in-hand,” Johnson said.

County leaders send mixed messages

Even as Lee County forges ahead, its leadership has not always been on the same page.

The initial resolution authorizing Friday’s termination notice was introduced during a Board of Supervisors meeting last Monday by District 2 Supervisor Mike Smith.

When he offered it, Smith ‘s motion was somewhat unclear as to whether he intended to trigger the 1995 contract’s termination clause or its provisions for renegotiation of daily prisoner rates.

According to audio recorded by a Daily Journal reporter present at Monday’s meeting, Smith told fellow supervisors he wanted to send the city of Tupelo “a certified letter that our current contract price with the city’s customers at the jail will expire in two years and we’ll have to renegotiate the price on it and they have said they are willing to work with us.”

No other supervisor offered a correction to Smith’s motion and supervisors voted unanimously to support it as he offered it.

Immediately after Monday’s meeting, Smith reiterated the same point to the Daily Journal.

“It sets up that within two years that contract expires on the rate we charge,” said Smith when asked to describe the intent of the motion he offered that day.

Smith did tell the Daily Journal on Monday that he has not read the 1995 jail contract.

When questioned about this issue Friday, Morgan initially suggested the Daily Journal did not accurately understand Smith’s motion.

When pressed, however, Morgan suggested that Smith was at fault.

“He may have worded it incorrectly. He’s green,” said Morgan, describing Smith, who is in his first term. “I knew what he meant.”

Morgan then said that regardless of what Smith said, the minutes of Monday’s meeting reflect an intent to terminate the agreement, not an effort to renegotiate the per diem rate.

That may be what the minutes say, but it’s not clear whether Smith has gotten the memo yet.

Smith told the Daily Journal on Friday he offered his resolution last week in order to open negotiations over how much the city pays to house its prisoners.

“I know the per diem we are getting is not as high as it could be,” Smith said. “That’s the main thing it would boil down to it. I was just wanting to get us on a track where we could change something if we wanted to.”

Smith offered this same message last week to Tupelo Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis, according to interviews with both officials.

When asked on Friday about the termination letter delivered to the city, Smith mostly deferred questions of whether Lee County might actually close its doors to city prisoners.

“I’m hoping we can get a jail built and continue to house their prisoners,” Smith said. “I know if we do get a jail built we’ll need the ones they’re putting into jail to pay the daily expenses.”

caleb.bedillion@journalinc.com

Twitter: @CalebBedillion