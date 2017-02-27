Couple caught smuggling drugs into jail

SHAWNA CLARK

CHAD CLARK

Daily Journal

TUPELO – A Tishomingo couple is facing felony charges after the female attempted to slip drugs to a male prisoner.

Chad Clark, 39, was arrested for violating his probation with the Mississippi Department of Corrections and has been housed in the Lee County Jail since Jan. 30.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, Shawna M. Clark, 37, delivered a pair of shoes to Chad Clark on Feb. 24.

“During an inspection of the shoes by detention officers, they discovered the shoes had been altered,” Johnson said. “Upon further inspection, they found the shoes contained a controlled substance.”

Both were charged with conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility. She was later released on a $2,500 bond. He remains in jail.

