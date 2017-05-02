Court of Appeals orders new trial for Oktibbeha man

Daily Journal

JACKSON – Because a trial court did not say where the crime took place, an Oktibbeha County man will get a new trial.

James Wordlaw was stopped Christmas Eve 2013 as he drove through Starkville. He consented to a search of the vehicle, which uncovered crack cocaine.

During his July 2015 trial in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, Wordlaw was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced as a habitual offender to six years in prison. On appeal, he argued that the state failed to mention where the crime took place, which is considered a reversible error.

“The instructions did not apprise the jury that it had to find beyond a reasonable doubt that the crime occurred in Oktibbeha County,” Chief Judge Joseph Lee wrote in the majority opinion.

In a 6-4 decision issued Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed the lower court decision and ordered a new trial.