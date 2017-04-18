Court denies Calhoun County man’s appeal

Daily Journal

JACKSON – A Derma man will spend the rest of his life in prison after the Mississippi Court of Appeals denied his request for relief.

In December 2014, Aaron Patane waived indictment, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to life in prison. In exchange, the state dropped eight other charges, including child abuse, possession of cild pornography and touching a child for lustful purposes.

In November 2015, Patane filed a motion for post-conviction relief arguing his plea was involuntary, his counsel was ineffective and the life sentence was unconstitutional.

The state appellate court did not agree and affirmed the Calhoun County Circuit Court decision denying Patane’s motion.