Crime lab might confirm identity of remains this week

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Officials think they know the identity of skeletal remains found more than a week ago east of Saltillo. They hope DNA testing at the state crime lab will confirm that identification.

The decomposed remains were discovered off a field road off County Road 2350 around 6 p.m. April 15. Local and state investigators scoured the wooded area and were able to locate about half of the remains, including the skull and pelvis. Officials were able to determine the victim was an adult woman.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green hopes that familial DNA testing will positively identify the victim, whose name has not been released.

“We took DNA samples from her biological children and sent them off late last week,” Green said. “The tests take a couple of days and (the state crime lab) didn’t work Monday. We hope to be able to rule this person in or out by the end of the week.”

It is still not known how the woman ended up in the remote location. Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has said he feels the body was dumped in the remote location near the intersection of Itawamba, Lee and Prentiss counties.

The identify of the body would help law enforcement establish a timeline for the victim’s final days. Authorities hope the crime lab will be able to determine key factors including cause of death and time of death.

Johnson and Green both estimated the victim had been out in the weather more than a month.

“It’s really hard to get an exact date,” Green said. “It has been an extremely warm and rainy spring. Both of those factors will speed up the decomposition process.”

Determining a cause of death will be hampered because the remains are not complete. The remains had been scattered by animals.

Anyone with information can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 841-9040.

william.moore@journalinc.com