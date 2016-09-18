Tupelo woman killed in two-vehicle wreck

Daily Journal

A Tupelo woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a wreck at Highway 145 and Birmingham Ridge Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, troopers found that it appeared Peggy F. Wood, 66, of Tupelo, attempted to turn onto U.S. 45 and pulled her 2011 Toyota into the path of a southbound 2012 Volvo driven by John Q. Taylor, 66, of New Albany.

Wood died at the scene from her injuries. Taylor was not injured.

The wreck remains under investigation.