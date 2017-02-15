Crime in parks has cities looking to surveillance

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Vandalism, burglaries and even a shooting have forced Tupelo and Saltillo to look at placing security cameras in city parks.

The Dec. 22, 2016, shooting at Theron Nichols Park that injured two teens, leaving one paralyzed, forced Tupelo to begin looking at cameras. Tupelo is looking at surveillance not only for its biggest parks, but for all parks and all city buildings as well.

Saltillo Parks & Recreation facilities director Andy Loden said vandalism, along with burglaries of cars, concession stands and even the maintenance shop, prompted him. Loden hopes to install cameras at City Park and the W.K. Webb Sportsplex.

“It’s been a lot of small stuff for us,” Loden said. “Someone turned the lights on at the tennis courts, locked the gates and left them on all night. We’ve had them vandalize the drink machine at the pavilion. They’ve kicked in the door of concession stands. A couple of years ago, someone stole our (John Deere) Gator and a trailer from the shop.”

Saltillo is looking at high definition digital cameras with resolution clear enough to see a car tag. The plan is to have the systems connected to the internet to give officials notifications of movement during off hours.

“It can send a notification, and I will be able to pull the camera up on my phone and see what is going on,” Loden said. “If it’s a dog walking across an outfield, we won’t worry about it. If it is people around a concession stand, we’ll notify the police department.”

Loden said it should cost less than $5,000 for eight cameras and two hubs, with room to expand at the sportsplex. He hopes to have the cameras up and running by spring break.

The December park shooting prompted the camera discussion in Tupelo. The city has already begun work to run fiber optic cable to Theron Nichols and Rob Leake City Park.

During a work session Tuesday, the Tupelo City Council seemed to favor a system where all cameras stream video back to a central location where it is recorded and monitored.

“I think we need cameras on all our buildings and in all the parks,” said Ward 1 City Councilman Markel Whittington, adding he would like to see it done within the next 10 years.

The city is looking to create an infrastructure that will not only serve the city for decades but also be able to adapt to changing technology. Tupelo information technology network administrator Robert Kiste said the proposed system would start with 96 TB of memory and be compatible with 6,000 different cameras.

“That way each department could customize it to fit their needs,” said Tupelo Parks & Recreation director Alex Farned. “You might only need a $200 camera to watch over (the city fueling center), but I might need a $3,000 camera to reach across a soccer field.”

Tupelo is still in the planning stages and does not have an estimate of what a citywide system will cost.

