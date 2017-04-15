Deadline nears for Junior Police Academy

By William Moore

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Young men and women interested in careers in law enforcement only have a couple of weeks left to apply for this summer’s Junior Police Academy.

Applications for the June 19-30 academy, sponsored by the Tupelo Police Department, are due by April 28, said School Resource Officer Sgt. Jon Bramble.

“We have around 20 applications right now so there is still plenty of room for more cadets,” Bramble said. “The more we have, the better.

“They still have a couple of weeks to pick up an application at the police department or city hall and turn it in.”

The two-week academy for boys and girls, 14-17 years old, is a cross between summer camp, boot camp and CSI. Over the course of the academy, the cadets will cover nearly every aspect of police work including drill ceremonies, cadence marching, firearms and firearm safety, first aid, CPR and crime scene investigation.

“This is for children who want to go into this field and are curious about law enforcement,” Bramble said. “It is a very full two weeks. There is very little down time.”

“We are going to change it around a little this year and do more hands-on activities instead of just classwork,” said TPD support services director Capt. Terry Sanford. “It’s a way of keeping their interest and making it more fun.”

Parents will drop their kids off at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center on Monday morning and pick them up on Friday afternoon. The cadets will sleep in barracks at the Police Academy along with the instructors.

In addition to the class work, the cadets will also have responsibilities ranging from being a squad leader to cleaning the barracks.

Because there are a limited number of beds in the dormitory, the academy can only take 28 cadets.

In addition to the application and face-to-face interview, the teens have to pass a physical exam to show they can handle the strain of daily physical fitness exercises.

There is no charge for the Junior Police Academy.

Applications are available at Tupelo Middle School, the school district central office, the Tupelo Police Department and city hall.

