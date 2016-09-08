Demolition begins: Contract approved for Azalea Gardens work

By Caleb Bedillion

Daily Journal

TUPELO – Demolition began anew this week at the Azalea Gardens apartment complex owned by the city on Ida Street.

Century Construction won a competitive bidding process to undertake the demolition with a low bid of $58,500.

The company began demolition efforts Tuesday. The City Council had awarded the bid to Century Construction in early August and formally ratified a contract with the company Tuesday night.

There are 12 remaining buildings at the Azalea Gardens property. Four buildings remain occupied by tenants, and eight are vacant

Century Construction will raze all eight of the vacant buildings and remove the slabs those buildings sit on, taking the site back to dirt.

Century will also haul off demolition debris.

According to contract documents, the job must be substantially completed within 90 days.

The city of Tupelo purchased the 7.8 acre Azalea Gardens complex in 2014 for $2.15 million.

At the time, there were 25 apartment buildings on site, about half of which have already been demolished.

Once the current round of demolition is done, only the four occupied buildings will remain.

The property is managed for the city of Tupelo by TRI Realtors.

The 2014 purchase of the property was described by officials as part of an effort to combat crime and blight in the area.

Since then, city officials have continued to discuss the possibility of redeveloping the area with the construction of detached, single-family dwellings.

However, specific plans have not been announced or publicly discussed thus far.

“We have a plan but those plans are not concrete at this point,” said Tupelo Development Services Director Shane Hooper. “They are still in the development phase.”

Hooper said there is also no current, near-term intent to move residents out of the remaining occupied buildings.

The city also owns 76.2 acres of undeveloped land located just south of Azalea Gardens. City leaders have discussed turning part of the area into a historic park and targeting other parts for residential construction.

Ward 7 Councilman Willie Jennings has consistently voiced his opposition to the city’s ownership of Azalea Gardens while Jennings and Ward 6 Councilman Mike Bryan both voted against purchasing the undeveloped 76.2 acre tract.

