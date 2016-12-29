Demon chipmunk lives – for now – as session nears

By Bobby Harrison

JACKSON – More than likely, the 2017 legislative session will begin Jan. 3 with the fate of “the demon chipmunk” not known.

The demon chipmunk is the name given to the computer application that read bills in the House when Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, turns it to the maximum reading speed.

Last session, Rep. Jay Hughes, D-Oxford, filed a lawsuit to, well, kill the demon chipmunk. Hughes argued that using the computer reading application at full speed – the incomprehensible speed – violates the state Constitution that gives any legislator the right to have a bill read in the full chamber before a final vote is taken.

Through a maze of legal maneuvering, the demon chipmunk case ended up before the state Supreme Court where the justices heard arguments on the issue in July.

Six months later, the justices have yet to issue an opinion on the bill reading lawsuit. The Supreme Court normally hands down its latest opinions sharply at 1:30 p.m. each Thursday. No opinions are expected to be released between Christmas and the New Year, though, theoretically, the state’s highest court could issue the single opinion during the week.

Most believe that is not likely, meaning the demon chipmunk still will be alive when the 2017 legislative session begins.

Hughes predicted in October the Court would delay rendering an opinion on the issue until after the November elections.

“You have open seats (on the Supreme Court), and it is a very sensitive issue. They are probably busy right now,” Hughes said.

While there was a certain entertainment value to having members of the state’s highest court decked out in their robes, sitting behind the large bench and uttering the phrase “demon chipmunk,” in reality, complex and important issues are being decided.

The Supreme Court members must decide whether the fact that the right to a bill reading by a legislator is spelled out in the Constitution outweighs their long-held belief that they should not interfere with the internal operations of the legislative branch.

In doing so, the Court runs the risk of upsetting the legislative leadership, and the appropriators of money, something they do not take lightly.

While the language was incorporated in the Constitution at a time when some legislators might not have been able to read and before technology made it much easier to obtain copies of bills, the provision has been used in modern times as a form of protest or to slow the process.

It was pointed out during the oral arguments before the Supreme Court that although the Legislature has changed in recent years portions of the Constitution dealing with bill reading, it has opted not to take out the provision.

Several justices said during the oral arguments that the Legislature should attempt to remove the language from the Constitution. But to do so would take a two-thirds vote of both chambers and approval by voters.

