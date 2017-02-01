Demonstration set for Saturday over removal of Christian flag

By Josh Mitchell

Corinth Today

A demonstration over the removal of a Christian flag is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the veterans memorial next to Rienzi Town Hall.

The public is invited to attend the event, and people are welcome to bring their own Christian flags to wave during the demonstration, said Kevin Nelms of Corinth.

Rienzi Mayor Walter Williams removed the Christian flag from the Veterans and Memorial Garden next to Town Hall on Jan. 21, the day after receiving a letter objecting to the flag’s presence on town property.

The letter, which was from the Freedom From Religion Foundation of Madison, Wisconsin, states that, “A religious memorial, like any other religious display endorsed by the government, is unconstitutional.”

The organization said a concerned Rienzi community member brought the matter to its attention.

The letter adds that other war memorials, such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National World War II Memorial and the Korean War Veterans Memorial, honor veterans without religious reference “which offends no one and is respected by all. … We encourage Rienzi to follow suit by adopting a fully secular memorial.”

Moreover, the letter says, “Federal courts of appeals regularly hold that memorials featuring religious emblems or messages are illegal.”

After receiving some legal advice, Williams removed the flag for the time being, saying a town the size of Rienzi cannot afford a big legal fight. He said his hands were tied and that he did what was necessary to protect the town.

He hopes this issue can be resolved and that the Christian flag can be put up again. In the meantime, he plans to fly the town’s flag in its place. The American flag and the military flag also fly at the memorial.

Williams said he put the Christian flag up at the end of August after the veterans memorial was completed.

Nelms said he can understand a small town like Rienzi being concerned about a lawsuit. But he said he thinks the flag should keep flying until an actual lawsuit is served.

Nelms wants Mayor Williams to know that, “We’ve got his back.” The community could help start a legal defense fund, Nelms added.

Nelms said he is taking part in the event Saturday because he is a Christian and wants to raise awareness. There will be some bikers at the event, Nelms said.